Ashcroft’s small-
minded power play
Why has Jay Ashcroft become interested in book banning?
Does he really believe that young children who visit libraries these days have access to, or will ever have access to, books that he describes as “erotic, explicit-pornography material”? It seems unlikely.
Maybe he hopes that will win him votes if or when he runs for a higher elective office in Missouri. There is a governor’s race in two years.
Or, do the books Ashcroft wishes to ban have more to do with telling children about the rights and lives of LGBTQ people and same-sex married couples?
Regardless, the law Ashcroft described to this newspaper’s reporter would produce nothing but division and hatred and court action. Suppose that a parent does charge that a book their child reads in a library is “prurient” and “explicit-pornographic.” Who will be the final judge of the book and decide whether or not to ban it and cut funding to the library in question?
Books and serious publications are regularly banned in nations like Russia, China and other countries that are controlled by authoritarian dictators who fear the truth. The last thing librarians, parents and the rest of us need is guidance on what we can read from government and small-minded politicians.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
Polsky took a stand
against injustice
I find it particularly cruel that the rising tide of antisemitism in this country coincides with the death of one of St. Joseph’s happiest warriors against hate, Dorathea Polsky.
Dorathea, who passed away on Oct. 12, spent a good part of her life getting into “good trouble,” to borrow a phrase from the late Rep. John Lewis. She moved to St. Joseph in 1953 and became part of a vibrant Jewish community, then with three synagogues. But she found injustice in the city, particularly in racial segregation.
Working with another St. Joseph champion for equality, Kelsy Beshears, Dorathea and others formed a group called “We The People” that sparked discussions about local incidents of discrimination. Their work resulted in the 1963 passage of a public accommodation law. That, in turn, resulted in threats of physical harm to Dorathea and her family.
Throughout, including subsequent decades of activism, volunteerism and general good-doing, Dorathea’s Jewish faith buoyed her. “God allows us to worship in the manner that we want,” she told me one year, just ahead of Rosh Hashanah. “I think we’re all worshipping the same God.”
Antisemitism and other forms of ignorance spread when people allow it. I and my Christian brothers and sisters need to speak up against this darkness on the American character. We honor our faith in doing this. We also honor Dorathea Polsky.
Ken Newton
St. Joseph
