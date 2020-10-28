Don’t sell out on farmland

I am an independent, full-time, traditional family farmer and I grew up on a Missouri Century Farm. My family and I work to protect the land for future generations. At the age of 81, I am shocked that anyone would support selling American and Missouri farmland to foreign corporations. This is wrong!

Gov. Parson (as senator) voted to allow foreign corporations to buy Missouri farmland, thus handing over nearly 300,000 Missouri acres to foreign entities. This allows foreign control in our communities and foreign control of our food chain. This is wrong!

Gov. Parson signed a bill into law, SB 391, which takes away local control, thus restricting county voices on health concerns. Reducing the authority of our county officials in favor of special interests (which includes foreign interests) is alarming. This is wrong.

Increasing foreign control and decreasing local control should be nonpartisan concerns. I cannot support a candidate who is diminishing county governance in favor of corporate control (both out-of-state and foreign). I will not vote for Gov. Parson because a vote for Parson is a vote for foreign control of Missouri farmland and a vote surrendering local control.

Kenneth E. Jones, Kingdom City, Missouri

A call for action on the climate

Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a bipartisan organization with chapters all around the country, is organizing a Call Congress Day on Wednesday, Nov. 6. You are encouraged to participate. Calls are preparatory to a CCL visit to Congress on Nov. 12 to promote the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, which would reduce CO2 emissions by 90% by mid-century.

Public officials at all levels say that calls, letters and visits from constituents get their attention. Here’s your chance to make a difference by asking your representative and senators to support H.R. 763.

The act would place an escalating per-ton fee on fossil fuels. Proceeds would go into a Carbon Dividend Trust Fund. Each month every U.S. citizen would receive a share of that fund. The government would keep only enough to administer the program, estimated at 2%. Economists support carbon pricing as an effective tool to reduce emissions quickly.

Americans of every age, color and political stripe can jump on the bipartisan bandwagon of people calling for climate action to make the world a healthier, safer place for ourselves and our children.

Kent Ford, Columbia, Missouri