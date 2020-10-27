My first vote is for Trump

This will be the first time I get to vote and I am very proud to be able to vote for President Donald J. Trump. Four years ago I was only 14 but I knew then that Trump would be a great president.

This is also my first letter to the editor. The reason I’m writing it is because I am tired of the president getting blamed for this China virus. Also tired of people saying Trump should have listened to Dr. Fauci. Someone even called in and said Fauci is our most revered infectious disease expert. And that Fauci has saved countless lives.

In the beginning of this virus, while the Democrats were busy impeaching the president, Trump was busy trying to get all the information about the virus. When he shut down all incoming flights to the U.S. from China, Joe Biden and other top Democrats called him a racist. Speaker Pelosi went to Chinatown and told tourist to not listen to Trump. “Come on down to Chinatown. It’s safe.”

This most revered disease expert Dr. Fauci was telling us not to wear masks. Then he told us to only wear masks if we ourselves felt sick. Later this fantastic doctor told us we should wear a mask, even though he himself is seen several times not wearing one.

When asked about his first statement about not wearing masks. He said “I lied. I didn’t want a shortage of masks for our health care workers.” Really, at the start of the virus when it was spreading like wildfire he said don’t wear a mask. One could wonder how many people he let get infected and how many died.

Leave the president alone. He is a great person who tells it like it is, like it or not, unlike politicians who lie and try to make you feel good. He is a great American and the greatest president ever.

Toleda Russell, St. Joseph

‘No’ vote urged on Amendment 3

On Nov. 3, Missouri citizens must again vote to retain redistricting reforms that are designed to stop the rigging of district maps.

Missouri Amendment 1 passed in 2018 with 62% of the vote.

Politicians want to undo this mandate to protect their district seats. Even worse, this practice could lead to the practice of allowing lobbyists to draw maps that would protect incumbents.

Every Missouri district should be assured that its citizens have fair and competent representation.

Passing this amendment undercuts the political power of the very people who may already be marginalized.

This amendment undermines the voting process by manipulating election outcomes and other misleading doings. Let the will of the people of Missouri stand. Vote no on Amendment 3.

Loes J. Hedge, St. Joseph