One may be forgiven for coming to the conclusion that politics in 2022 seems to be a reboot of the WWE. Just a few obvious examples of this include sound bytes on overly dramatic cable news shows, viral social media posts that are more concerned with clicks than facts or just outright lies on the stump (these aren’t new by any means, yet they do seem omnipresent nowadays).
This is only possible because We the People make it so. Nobody is required to reward the liars, hucksters and grandstanders with their donations and their votes. Seeking out quality information is a choice. Rewarding the loudest voices is a choice, and choosing not to vote reinforces that choice.
Perhaps future President John F. Kennedy said it best in his remarks on Nov. 1, 1960: “You have to decide as young voters, as young voters who have the longest stake in the great Republic, who are the most concerned with search for truth, who have the least ties to the present and the most ties to the future, you have to decide which party, which candidate most nearly approximates your judgment of our country, its needs and its future.”
Erik McGuire
St. Joseph
Trooper group clears up information
Citizens of Missouri,
By now, many of you have seen a commercial circulating that supports marijuana legalization. The background of this ad contains pictures and videos of Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) troopers. The commercial also implies that legalization will help law enforcement. Please do not infer from these images that troopers support Amendment 3. These images were taken from the MSHP website without their knowledge.
The Missouri State Troopers Association (MOSTA) is comprised of both active and retired troopers and communications personnel of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Our members have always been committed to educating and serving the public. Many of our members are displeased by the images of MSHP personnel in this commercial and the inference that legalization will support law enforcement.
As you vote in November, we want to assure you, our citizens, that we will honor whatever the outcome on Amendment 3. Our members continue to be committed to strict enforcement of impaired driving and the safety of our Missouri roadways, even with a shortage of over 100 troopers. Please do not make your decision for such a controversial subject based on the marketing of our members’ images.
Sincerely,
Kemp Shoun
Executive director MOSTA
Dental health
is part of
overall health
October marks the start of open enrollment — a period when many individuals and families review health benefit options and make key decisions for the upcoming year. It’s also a great time to remember that good oral health is essential to good overall health.
According to the 2022 State of America’s Oral Health and Wellness Report, 62% of adults nationwide currently have dental coverage and 85% of parents report their child is covered.
Among those with coverage, nearly all adults recognize that dental benefits save them money and are well worth the cost. This is in large part because dental benefits focus on prevention.
