Editor’s note: Saturday’s Weekender edition will be the last day for publishing letters to the editor regarding the Nov. 3 election.

Will this judge protect you?

It was predictable. The Republicans will get their Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. How many senators will pay the price for that one? Not the Missouri ones for sure (well, maybe one might have a little scare this year), although it could make both of them wonder about how firm their “support” might be if they are the minority going forward.

My question to everyone is “How much can you count on conservative Catholic Amy Coney Barret’s beliefs lining up with yours?” Life may not be too dull for a while.

Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph

Don’t trustAmendment 3

Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating the boundaries of an electoral district to favor one political party.

In 2018, the Clean Missouri Amendment passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin, after a year-long signature gathering effort by Missourians. Clean Missouri’s fair map reforms earned endorsements from every major anti-gerrymandering organization.

Amendment 3 seeks to overturn the fair map rules put into law by voters in 2018 and make Missouri the most gerrymandered state in the nation. Gerrymandering is the antithesis of a healthy, truly representative democracy.

Amendment 3 fundamentally changes how we draw our districts. If passed, Missouri would be the first state to stop counting children. Amendment 3 would also remove the nonpartisan professional mapmaker from the process and make it more difficult for Missourians to challenge unfair maps in court.

Amendment 3 is deceptive. It is designed to let politicians rig the maps to their benefit. It is designed to protect politicians from accountability. Don’t fall for their dirty tricks.

Vote no on Amendment 3.

Tara Duckworth, St. Joseph

Don’t trust the numbers

The over-reaction to COVID-19 with government lockdowns is based on bogus inflated numbers. The statistics should differentiate between those that died from COVID-19 from those that died with COVID-19. The Democrats handling of this pandemic has caused them to be known as the party of the fear mongering radical obstructionists.

Trump has handled the coronavirus the best he could considering there are people who are not advising him well on the science side. (Including WHO and the CDC). Dr. Fauci is embedded in the scientific establishment and big pharma while ignoring that more importantly there are many people with a dysfunctional weakened immune system that causes them to be more susceptible to the virus. In order to have a maximum defense against any virus, you must have a healthy diet and lifestyle.

The truth about surviving this pandemic has less to do with mandating vaccines and shutting down the country and more about developing a healthy immune system.

Larry Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph