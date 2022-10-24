Ashcroft goes too far
When will the Missouri secretary of state take the next step and start burning books?
He only trusts Missourians to make the right decision if it involves getting him into office. Beyond that, he gets to make the decisions? Find a real problem, like getting books into the hands of children who don’t have access to books at home. Ashcroft needs to curb his inclinations.
Susan Rice
Easton, Missouri
Look at the voting record
Sam Graves will probably be the 6th District congressional representative as long as he wants, not because of his voting record or his failure to hold any open public town halls, but because it’s easy to win re-election in a heavily gerrymandered district.
Every two years he climbs on a tractor or into the cockpit of his plane, dressed as one of the local folk and tells you he’s for small businesses, the American farmer and never misses a photograph when a benefit to Northwest Missouri goes public, even though he voted against it or had nothing to do with securing it.
Here is an example of his voting record:
HR1603, Farm Workforce Modernization Act, No.
HR3684, Infrastructure and Jobs Act, No.
HR7790, Infant Formula Appropriations Act, No.
HR1280, George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, No.
S1605, National Defense Authorization Act, 2022, Yes.
HR1, For the People Act, No.
HRes24, Impeach Donald Trump, No.
S3522, Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend Lease Act, Yes.
HR1319, American Rescue Plan Act, No.
HR3755, Women’s Health Protection Act, No.
HR6833, The Affordable Insulin Now Act, No.
HR350, Domestic Terrorism and Prevention Act, No.
HR3233, National Commission to Investigate Jan. 6, No.
HR7688, Consumer Price Gouging Prevention Act, No.
That’s the real Sam Graves, who is a career politician with a 100% rating from the American Energy Alliance (Big Oil), NAPO (Police) and the National Right to Life. Americans for Prosperity (Koch Brothers) 91%, NRA, 92%, National Taxpayers Union, 74%, are a few others.
Sadly, this is the world of politics abused by both parties, but a large segment of the Republican Party pledge their allegiance to a racist demagogue whose only interest is to himself.
The Richard Lugars, the Bob Doles, the Tom Colemans are gone — they represented our party but never at the expense of our country’s democracy.
I’ll close with this quote from Benjamin Warner, a soldier at the battle of Fort Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War. He asked that his nap sack he carried be passed on in his family with a note that said, “Wilst one shred of it shall remain never surrender your liberty to a foreign invader or an aspiring demagogue.
Frank T. Poore Jr.
St. Joseph
