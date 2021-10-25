Restoring this jewel's luster
We recently saw the assaults on St. Joe history and tradition by the City Council and school board. First, the attack on our three high schools with a plan to spend $100 million to move two schools to an office building, but still keep the “replaced” high school buildings.
Second was a foolhardy attempt to compete with KC by destroying Krug Park (assigned reading: “Krug Park: St. Joseph’s Crown Jewel” by Clyde Weeks). Anyone with thinking ability would know Krug Park infrastructure, location, parking and honor of Krug’s “no alcohol” policy made this one of the worst ideas to come out of City Hall. Sadly, it took spending thousands on an outside firm to say so.
Then sanity resumed with the idea of a tax increase to improve our parks. A city must use the assets it has to best advantage. Our three main parks and Parkway system are known nationwide. Everyone knew this tax proposal would be successful. I understand about $10 million will go to Krug Park, in particular to the castle and children’s circus.
I recently took an out-of-state friend to Krug Park to show off. The lagoon looks very nice. Well done! We continued through the tunnel — honking horn — then stopped at the castle. What I saw would make a grown man cry: concrete falling apart, loose bricks, only a few steel poles to remind of the swings around the top where the elders watched their children on the long slides and wading pool. The castle is literally falling apart. If this were a private property, the city would condemn it as unsafe for the public.
Why do people insist on trying to compare St. Joe to other cities, like the KC suburbs? St. Joe is steeping in history with a Parkway system second to none, beautiful school with architectural significance, wonderful museums, diverse architecture in the older residences, walking paths, dirt bike trails and more.
In short, we need to take care of and restore the park system pools and boulevard we have. The money available, though quite a nice sum, will not pay for proper restorations and new parks as well.
What better way to spend $10 million of the new park money than to once again make Krug Park “St. Joseph’s Crown Jewel."
Charles Wright
Cosby, Missouri
COVID's survival rate is ignored
Let us suppose I had not read the news for over a year, and today I read the latest. It is about masks and vaccine mandates for COVID I read about over a year ago. I remember reading about masks do no good, the vaccine is a cure all, 99.9% of those who get the virus survive with no real side effects and a few minor symptoms like cough, loss of taste, low fever.
Wow, was I ever surprised to read today's news with debates about masks, mandates, firing workers, etc. Yet 99.9% still survive, the vaccines need booster shot after booster shot. I guess I must be the only one around who had the Hong Kong flu around 1970. It was so bad that the only way to feel better was to die. The symptoms were really bad, and the survival rate was not good. We had to simply walk it through, and eventually it was gone.
So what is going on today with this 99.9% survival? Guess I will have to read tomorrow's news. Somebody must be able to straighten this out with the truth.
Gilbert Kisling
St. Joseph
