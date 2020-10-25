When presidents

arranged transportation

At 88, I’ve had my share of interesting experiences. One is likely unique: I had transportation arrangements made by the president of the United States.

It was 68 years ago this month, October 1952. President Harry Truman came to St. Joseph to speak at the Union Depot in support of Adlai Stevenson, Democratic nominee for president.

Two of my classmates at St. Benedict’s College in Atchison (now Benedictine) and I decided to hitchhike to St. Joseph, hopefully to meet the president. He had invited my Dad, the late Harold Slater, a longtime friend, to visit with him in his private railcar on the Ferdinand Magellan, and we hoped this would lead to a handshake.

Sure enough, Dad brought us into the railcar. Secret Service was much more tolerant of visitors in those days.

In our brief visit with the president, he asked how we got here. We told him none of us had a car (forbidden for all but seniors at SBC in those days), and had thumbed our way. He called then-Sgt. Harry Crowell of the St. Joseph Police Department, part of the security detail, and told him, paraphrasing, “Take these young men to the Atchison highway. Stop a car that has plenty of room, and tell the driver President Truman would like to have him take these fellows to Atchison.”

Crowell, later chief, drove the three of us to the highway, stopped a car, explained the driver hadn’t broken any law, but the president asked that we be delivered to Atchison.

I don’t remember any of the conversation with the driver, but he was kind enough to drop us off not at the bridge, but drove us directly to the college.

That was 1952, not 2020, and it was a different world. It was also Harry Truman, a different type of president.

Bob Slater

St. Joseph