Debt forgiveness
isn’t the answer
There continues to be a growing push for student debt forgiveness among many in this country. I cannot think of a bigger slap in the face to someone, like myself, who attended a relatively affordable school, studied something of marketable value and worked my tail off to graduate without student debt a couple years ago.
Of course, student debt is a problem, but is forgiving it really solving the issue or is it just a bandage on a hemorrhaging wound? I think it is the latter, forgiving the debt will only encourage more of what we don’t need, overspending on an education that is becoming less valuable. Understanding personal finance well and being able to think about how current decisions will affect you long term are underdiscussed and taught in high school.
These skills alone would help people succeed and be less vulnerable to large, unnecessary debt. I understand that debt may be the only option for some, but they should try to minimize it and be aware of the consequences. Let’s solve these underlying issues.
Trenton Humbert
Kansas City
Voting bills
ensure freedom
No matter what we look like or where we come from, we value our freedom. A freedom to have a say in decisions that impact our lives — from making health care affordable to creating jobs. But now that freedom is in danger! The same faction of politicians who have endangered our lives with lies about COVID and our elections are refusing to pass laws the majority of Americans favor. This is a turning point for our nation. Contact Sen. Blunt (816) 471-7141 and ask him to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
They will create national standards to ensure that we can safely and freely cast our ballots, make certain trusted local election officials count every vote and prevent partisan politicians from sabotaging our elections results.
Ellen Wentz
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.