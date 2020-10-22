Accept the will of the people

Do you believe in the principle of “one person, one vote?” Do you support the principle of a truly representative government whereby a state legislature accepts the will of the people? If so, then you will vote no on Amendment 3, which seeks to overturn the Clean Missouri Amendment that passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin in 2018 after a year-long, statewide signature campaign by citizens of Missouri.

The Clean Missouri Amendment enacts fair map reforms and it won in every Senate district from rural communities to big cities. Do you want votes in gerrymandered districts to count more than yours does? Aren’t you tired of our state government treating us like children and second-guessing what we collectively voted for and what passed in 2018? Tell them to abide by the will of Missourians by voting no on Amendment 3.

Elizabeth L. Sawin, St. Joseph

The road to socialism

What were the reasons for impeachment and investigations? Did he commit treason, bribery, a high crime or misdemeanor? They knew he was “not” a politician and was going to bring up the past practices of both parties and make them accountable. How did many become millionaires?

How did the squad get so influential with their socialist ideas?

Trump never had a chance to succeed, impeachment talks before he gets inside the Oval Office? You need to consider Trump is the first president to actually keep many of his promises he made despite Dem opposition, the deep state-media. His tax cuts, VA, military, jobs, deregulations, manufacturing jobs back to USA, China tariffs, the GDP, the stock rise. Doing this while not taking a salary, nor looking for self-gains.

Shouldn’t the $35+ million Mueller spent on investigating for actual “crimes” like — unauthorized use of Hillary’s email server and the disappearance of documents. Benghazi, UR-1, Hunter Biden’s new-found success in China, Iran getting over a $150 billion in cash, been the real investigations? No let’s waste time and your money with trying to fool the public with this witch hunt.

The American people do not know how good socialism will be for them (ask Venezuela). A new way of doing things, a political and new economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned and regulated by the government. You now work for “big brother.”

Why would anybody work hard, take risks and then turn it over to the government to screw up?

People of America “we are in deep trouble” if socialism takes over. Get ready for increased taxes paid for by “all” taxpayers!

Ben Pecora, St. Joseph