I remember with pleasure voting for Democrat Patsy Danner and against “Republican” Tom Coleman in 1992, and I never gave Coleman another thought until reading his co-authored letter with Bob Johnson in the Weekender, October 15-16, 2022.
Together they made a tortured attack on Republican Eric Schmitt’s senatorial candidacy, while endorsing the Democrat, Trudy Valentine, because they have clearly misrepresented the key issues in the election.
Instead of being forthright on the issues which have been clearly before the American public since the beginning of Biden’s term, the authors have selected two Democratic Party themes, abortion and gun control, simply because the party cannot run with success on the real problems that the general population has identified: inflation at the gas pump and the grocery store that has destroyed middle and lower class purchasing power; violence linked to “cashless” bail and defunding the police; a porous southern border that allows the entrance of millions of illegal aliens and sex and drug traffickers bringing fentanyl, causing thousands of unnecessary deaths; and a dysfunctional public education system that has produced the poorest test scores in decades.
The real list of issues is longer, but a thoughtful person will not find abortion and gun control until reaching its end. If you are a voter that is determined to continue the inflation, general chaos and economic destruction, be sure and vote for the candidates of the Democratic Party in November, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.