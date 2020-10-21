Make it a day for someone

On my bathroom mirror at home I have several statements posted that are reminders for me as I walk out the door each day. One of them states, “Make Somebody’s Day.”

Recently, my father passed away and the best medicine he had were the calls and visits from friends he received at his assisted living facility. We are all busy and can easily concoct numerous excuses to not reach out. However, to make a difference we need to make the time. When my dad had a visitor, I would hear about it several more times as he recounted each part of the conversation so it was obvious it had an impact on him, and I’m convinced those interactions added time to his life.

I challenge you to go out and “Make Somebody’s Day” with a call, text, email or in-person visit. Reaching out to catch up with someone is good medicine for all of us in these looney times when we are bombarded with information that is intended to make us live in fear or unhappily.

Think about someone you haven’t connected with and simply make the time to make a difference in their day. Who are you going to call?

Mark Macrander, St. Joseph

Biden’s taxes hurt the poor

With a $50,000 income, Trump’s tax cut increased my spendable income by about $2,500. Joe Biden has promised he will not increase my taxes but only those whose earn $400,000 or more. So will my spendable income remain the same? No way.

Dr. X earns $400,000/year. Biden’s plan will increase his taxes 10% or $40,000. I and other of his patients will eat it. He needs to earn an extra $40K, so he raises fees another 10% to earn $440,000. In the 38% tax bracket the tax on that extra $40K will then be $15,200, so he needs to earn $400K + $40K + $15,200 or $455,200 in order to have the same earnings as he has now. He increases his fees to cover that extra $55,200.

Every businesses where I shop will do the same. They will all need to increase their prices by 10%, which increases my cost 10% plus additional sales tax so we are back to 14% increase and 14% times my $50,000 income is $7,000. That Biden tax on the rich just cost me $7,000.

Tax on the rich costs the poor.

Richard Anderson, St. Joseph

Question record of Sam Graves

Your semiannual endorsement of Sam Graves is not a surprise. Why do you endorse him without scrutiny? Why doesn’t he ever conduct announced, open, in-person town hall meetings? Phone call town halls, nor do meetings with civic groups or companies count. Even before COVID-19, open town halls have not been conducted.

Why don’t you ever investigate the representative, his family or associates for the benefits they get from the five-year farm bills? The most recent was the 2018 Farm Bill (Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018). The total 2019 USDA subsidies for the 6th District was $405,711,419.

Why is Rep. Graves silent on domestic and international issues (COVID-19, economy, health care, domestic and international terrorism, national security — building a wall between Mexico and the U.S. is not enough — currently only nine new miles have been constructed).

Why don’t you scrutinize his congressional record?

Richard Demarest, St. Joseph