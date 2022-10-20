Vote for the voiceless
Now that the yoke of Roe has teetered and fallen from the shoulders of SCOTUS, states are preparing to confront the abortion issue at the local level.
Tensions and stakes are high. Disparities between states like California and Texas are widening, and it is critical for voters to thoughtfully consider and form a plan for how they will back leaders and laws that protect society’s most vulnerable members, preborn children in the womb. As important as life-protecting laws are, however, they mean very little if the pro-life movement is not ready to actively support and aid women in combatting the challenges that prompt them to view abortion as an option.
This election cycle, use your voice for the voiceless and cast a vote for the voteless. After you’ve cast your ballot, drop off some diapers, formula or a donation at your local Pregnancy Resource Center to directly serve women and their families today.
Kathryn Pluta
Atchison, Kansas
Much to consider in midterm election
Our votes this November are extremely important if we wish to restore a degree of sanity to our nation.
Inflation is destroying personal budgets. Much of it can be linked to the cancellation of the XL pipeline and absurd restrictions on domestic drilling. Higher gas prices cause higher transportation costs which is reflected in retail prices at grocery stores and restaurants.
Violent crime is rampant in our large cities and beginning to spread to the suburbs and rural areas. Lenient judge and prosecutors along with the insane “defund the police” movement is directly responsible. We desperately need a return to law and order.
Illegal immigrants are pouring over our border, abetted by leadership ignoring our own immigration laws.
The procedures used in an abortion are inhumane and immoral. It is barbaric, reflecting a less civilized period of history.
There are two genders, no matter what some choose to believe. Discussions on these topics do not belong in the elementary classroom. Allow our children to simply be children; do not burden them with subjects before they are ready.
Vote for our future.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Kansas should
elect its sheriffs
This upcoming election, there is a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution that will be on the ballot. You, the voters, will be asked to decide a measure that will require all Kansas counties to elect their sheriff, with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services in 1974. In addition, this amendment identifies the Kansas attorney general as having the sole authority to initiate any ouster proceedings of a sitting sheriff.
Kansas is one of 15 states that do not recognize the office of sheriff in their state constitutions. These 15 states, mostly in the Midwest, have the office created by an act of the legislature. This means the office of sheriff can be abolished by an act of legislation or through a charter commission. This amendment will preserve the office of sheriff in each Kansas county, while also protecting the ability of electing a sheriff by popular vote every four years.
Why is this important? The sheriff is the only elected law enforcement official in Kansas. As such, the sheriff is directly accountable to the public they serve and are not filtered through an elected body or appointed official.
A yes vote in support of this amendment is non-partisan. It will preserve your ability to vote for the sheriff of Atchison County, while preserving the office of sheriff itself.
Jack Laurie
Atchison (Kansas)
County Sheriff
