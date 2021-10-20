Voters aren’t freeloaders
Entitlement is an interesting word; in the dictionary it means “being qualified for a government program.”
Our senators, representatives, etc. are “entitled” to receive their salaries, bonuses, staff remuneration etc. because we elected them to their positions. Now where did they get the idea that we (their voters) are a bunch of freeloaders that want a bunch of free stuff?
When I was part of the workforce, my paycheck stub always gave me an accounting of my deductions. When I would figure them up, they came up to 35-37% of my gross pay. Any worker can do that, it is simple math. Even now, my husband and I DEDUCT $10,000 for our taxes, annually — even though we are both retired.
It is proposed that people making over $400,000/year be taxed at 6%. Sounds better than 35-37% to me and I never made even $80,000/year. That’s the “pay/for” for the so-called “freebies” mentioned in my letter, conservative employer. Are your workers worth it?
Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph
A path to socialism
Convince me we are not on a path to socialism. Let’s look at Biden’s new government, you know the one he wants us to buckle under and accept all of “his” (?) new programs.
You can’t go to school board meetings and talk to the board, as it might be upsetting.
You cannot tell your kids’ teacher what you do not want them to be taught, you’re causing them problems as they have been told what to teach. Like sex to kindergarten-age children, OK to have two mommies or daddies, using either bathroom is OK. The monitoring if you spend or get over $600.00? (After we need hire more of them) and then they say they know what’s best for your child and you don’t have a say!
Who made these politicians GOD? President Biden, a “devout” Catholic, has never spoken out about all the abortions (862,320 in 2018), he’s backed for years and all the sudden he’s worried about adults and people alive who died from COVID (705,000)!
Biden disguise of “build back better” not going to cost anything as the rich are paying for it ($400,000+) and his infrastructure bill, made of mostly more social programs. The icing on the cake, his handling of Afghanistan.
He doesn’t mention RX companies, Coke, Gates, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Fortune 500 companies, Rockefeller and Soros funding.
No mention of inflation and the out-of-control spending, employment numbers.
They want control over your children and you. My dear people this is Communism, Marxism and socialism all rolled into one. It tracks “Saul Alinsky’s book “Rules for Radicals” to a tee (read it). Makes me remember back to the great community organizer who seems to be the one pulling Biden’s strings today.
Now, if he can only remember who is allowed to ask him questions?
Ben Pecora, St. Joseph
