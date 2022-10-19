Winter’s coming. If we had been foolish over the last 20 years, as most countries in Europe were, and abandoned fossil fuels, we would be sharing their pain. Citizens there will see a wartime economy for the first time since the 1940s.
Decisions made by politicians gave Putin leverage over their energy and he used it. Now Europeans face a winter of energy rationing among households and businesses, and prices eight to 10 times higher than Americans pay. The continent will likely sink into deep recession sparking possible political and social instability.
If the left wing of the Democrat Party had been running our country for the last 20 years we would be in the same situation. It is bad enough what they have done, and hope to do, to our fossil fuel industry. Instead of stopping his war on American fossil fuels, Bumbling Biden first runs to the Saudis who laugh at him and cut production. Then he runs to a socialist dictator in Venezuela as his next hope.
He really does not care about energy cost to Americans, it’s about the election next month. All this after he has emptied our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a 40-year low.
Kennan Brockett
St. Joseph
Shefferd impresses in race for mayor
Local politics is where government is truly “Of the people, by the people, for the people.” The concerns, ideas, needs and dreams of the citizens are heard most clearly by local elected officials. Those who take on this responsibility and run for local offices do so for many reasons, but the main one is that they want to make a difference and help their neighbors and community prosper.
I have been an elected city council member, mayor pro tem and mayor in a small city (3,800 people) since 2011. As I near retirement, my wife and I have chosen Hiawatha to be our new home. We fell in love with the community, history and surrounding area. I had the opportunity to meet Brian Shefferd in our search for a new home. Brian went out of his way to help us navigate this relocation. Brian and I have since had many, many hours of conversation about local politics and I have been impressed with his ideas, concerns and insight.
I believe Brian Shefferd has the qualities needed to be a good mayor for the city of Hiawatha. In our conversations, he has talked about fiscal budget responsibility, enhancing local housing, finding new economic opportunities for the citizens, updating aging infrastructure, enhancing public safety, assisting citizens having financial struggles and making city services more efficient. He has stressed the importance of keeping Hiawatha’s history alive, while at the same time merging with the economic and social changes happening in today’s world.
I know that I do not know all the history or dynamics of life in Hiawatha. I look forward to learning more and meeting more people of this great city. I just wanted to express my personal thoughts on the person I have come to know, and ask that you support Brian Shefferd in this path forward.
