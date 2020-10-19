Jed Bartlet for president

I am so tired of politics right now. I started watching (for the fourth time) “The West Wing” on Netflix. For those of you who don’t know, it was a seven-season TV series with 154 regular season episodes and two special episodes which ran from 1999 to 2006 with Martin Sheen playing President Josiah (Jed) Bartlet.

It’s a wonderful show full of drama, laughter, sorrow, well, life, with a grand cast, every one perfect for their part.

I have enjoyed watching this show three times and the fourth will be no exception. If only our government could be this way.

If I could, I would cast my vote for president for Josiah Bartlet or maybe that should read Martin Sheen. And yes, I guess I don’t want to live in the real world!

Gayle Sollars, St. Joseph

A question of enforcement

Being 65, I tried to go out today to the drugstore because I needed a few things. They had a sandwich board outside that said, “city ordinance face mask required” — of course in small letters it’s been all children and people with medical conditions exempt.

Why have an ordinance if it’s not going to be enforced? A young man came in who clearly had no medical conditions and I asked him what his condition was that he did not need a mask. He said, “get off your soapbox, old man, I don’t want to wear a mask and I don’t have to.”

I said, “well thank you for putting my health at risk.” He said, “keep your old self at home.” I looked at the clerk and said, “what do you think about this?” She said, “I think it’s a shame because I have asthma and I have to wear a mask for eight hours a day and management would not stand behind me if I refuse to let people in. They go ahead and let them come into the business.”

Gary Tantlinger, St. Joseph

Congress abets corporate welfare

There is too much corporate welfare today caused by Congress not practicing the Sherman Antitrust Act enacted by Congress in 1890. Today many billionaire companies are not paying any corporate taxes on billions of dollars earned in their annual income.

We the people have no guarantee of anything anymore, so therefore greedy corporations are motivated to make a profit off from the middles class, elderly, needy and poor of the United States, which is called socialism.

Social Security was enacted by the Democratic government with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt of whom lifted our country out of a severe depression and put the needy and poor people back to work. The employers and employees paid into a fund for retirement, not the federal government.

Then the federal government borrowed out of Social Security and didn’t return the funds to we the people of which the federal government still owes we the people, with interest.

Terrance Hawbaker, Effingham, Kansas