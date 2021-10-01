Merge bridge and I-229 concepts
I read with interest the piece on Sioux City, particularly the success they have had with their riverfront park development.
Every city I have visited that has seriously invested in developing a riverfront park has reaped enormous benefits. Consistently, these have become the premier points of local interest and have tended to spur new development around them.
We should not dismiss Rep. Falkner’s concept of a new bridge to Elwood a little further north. When discussions were conducted some months back exploring various configurations for a revamped I-229, I felt the two-bridge concept putting the interstate on the west side of the river was the best, albeit the most expensive. It would have completely opened the Downtown riverfront landscape for development in the most creative ways possible.
The current I-229 concepts all have the highway paralleling the river on the east side and limit what can be done. Might there be a way to merge Falkner’s bridge and highway concept to the redevelopment of I-229 on the west side of the river? I still believe that developing the riverfront area would be the single biggest improvement St. Joseph could make, both aesthetically and in spurring further Downtown revitalization.
Dr. Timothy P. Murphy
St. Joseph
Drastic tactics from our government
Remember when “water-boarding” was used at Gitmo against terrorists, to get them to do something we wanted...give us information?
Now the government is using vaccine mandates to do the same thing....get us to do something some people don’t want to do.
The Democrats and Biden have slipped into their massive $3.7 trillion spending extravaganza bill a fine against companies with unvaccinated employees, $700,000, or enough to bankrupt most businesses. Forget the fact that the “unvaccinated” might have antibodies built up from having COVID...It doesn’t matter.....The left is calling the shots.
This basic violation of human rights should bother everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. It is not part of the fiber of our country and our freedoms.
In a time with nurse shortages, should hospitals be “water-boarding” (dramatic license...please) their employees? Without freewill on the part of the employees, moral responsibility ceases to exist!
In New York state, 16% or 83,000 of all hospital health care workers refuse to get the shot. Why? Shouldn’t we want to know? According to the Homeland Security director earlier this week, 20% of the unvaccinated coming to the southern border are bringing illness? Why the double standard?
David Hurst
St. Joseph
