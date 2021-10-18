Take action to preserve our way of life
I asked my doctor how long he thought this pandemic would last. He said, “Don’t ask me, I am just a doctor, ask the politicians.”
Consider these observations:
It’s scary how easily our constitutional rights are being wiped out by simply creating fear in the electorate.
According to Rand Paul, the U.S. participated in funding the Chinese lab that created a virus that originally could only be transmitted by animals, and then modified it to be transmitted by humans. WHY?
Daily reports of the number of people testing positive are shouted out but the number of those that died are whispered out.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is being reported now as 700,000. This means that .23% of the U.S. population has died from the virus. (700,000 U.S. deaths divided by 300,000,000 population) There is no question that the pandemic is serious but is it as serious as we have been led to believe?
The Missouri Health Department, DHSS, reports that “Most coronavirus illnesses are mild with fever and cough. The vast majority of people with this coronavirus infection do not require hospital care…”
Did those who died die from the virus or just with the virus?
The John Hopkins ‘Event 201’ Scenario from 2010 suspiciously predicted that a pandemic scenario could be used by authoritarian governments to destroy a country’s constitution and way of life.
All of us need to be aware of what is really happening and how our way of life is about to change for the worse if we don’t stop this lunacy now.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
Viewership numbers don’t lie
Lately it all seems that right is wrong and wrong is tolerated and views can be expressed but only if they agree with the smallest of groups. To heck with numbers or percentages.
This same group would have you believe that FOX is “entertainment” and to a certain extent it is, but the peculiar thing is you might just learn something. You don’t get that at many other networks.
Certainly not CNN, MSNBC or anywhere else. You only get one viewpoint. Nothing else. So I’m supposed to believe that FOX is drawing in a larger audience than all the others combined in nearly every single time slot, category, subject matter and yes, entertainment and that means absolutely nothing to the left. They’d rather believe that Americans enjoy being lied to more than 4 to 1 and that is laughable.
The numbers don’t lie. The left hasn’t learned that people won’t watch something in those numbers if they believe they’re being lied to. The left also hasn’t learned that the worst lies are the ones we tell ourselves. They’ve got a bitter pill coming in the next election cycle.
Randall Huston
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.