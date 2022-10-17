Schmitt sues anyone and anything
I see where two Republicans have endorsed Trudy Busch Valentine for Senate. Eric Schmitt has been completely ineffective as attorney general and would be as equally ineffective as a senator.
He has used his office as a bully pulpit, suing anyone and anything, just to make his name known. He has failed to protect the children in the Agape Boarding School. He wasted our money suing school districts over masks. He sued to overturn the 2020 election. He is now suing so that Missourians can’t get student loan forgiveness. He signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans when Roe fell.
He is not a champion for the people and we cannot let Missouri move in this direction. The GOP has had a stranglehold on Missouri for two decades and we’re dead last in almost every category. Their policies don’t work. Eric hasn’t even laid out his policies. Does he have any? Vote for a better Missouri. We deserve it.
Jamie Manson
St. Joseph
Unions support police tax
The Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council and all affiliated unions officially endorse the half-cent sales tax initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot to fund the St. Joseph Police Department.
A dedicated police tax will improve officer recruitment and retention, make our police department a more competitive law enforcement employer and better ensure that the community will not lose officers to surrounding departments.
We are asking all union members to vote Yes on Nov. 8.
In solidarity,
Mike Veale
President, NWMO CLC
Common sense takes leave of absence
Jan. 7, 2021, 147 Republicans objected to certifying the 46th president’s free and fair election in Washington. This year, 299 Republicans in the 50 states are campaigning to be elected on their opposition to that same election. In just over two years, the number of “The Big Lie” supporters — promulgated by Donald J. Trump and his supporters — has more than doubled.
There has been little in print or on television in the Middle West of any organized opposition to this view. How about the coverage of the 62 court cases — 61 of which went against Trump’s claims of unfairness/fraud in the various states? How about the various cases — many still pending of defamation by the voting machine company against Sidney Powell, Rudolph Giuliani; how about the Arizona ninja audit that was thoroughly discredited by state officials?
Throughout America, examples of common sense seem to have taken a leave of absence. “Public service” as an ideal has been replaced by expedient partisan “transactional power grabs” and “democracy” by the dreaded word, “politics.”
Politics means my party wins and you lose — pure and simple. Ask the national Republican Party for their programs. Read the language. Ask for details and get your individual Republican stances in writing.
Loyal Republicans can’t commit to we the people anymore. And our lousy voting turnout in all elections enables them to keep sending the same people to Washington and Jeff City. We deserve better, but we won’t get it until we improve our education, our character and our participation at the ballot box from 20 to 30% to 70 to 90%.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
