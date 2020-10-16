A riveting speech
A long, long history
Regarding Loes Hedge's letter of Oct. 5: Having taught U.S. History for 31 years, she surely knows that there was no United States in 1619.
If a student of hers gave that answer, I hope she would not accept it. If she was referring to the history of slavery in America, maybe she should go all the way back to 1492. I don't favor knocking down statues of Columbus, but I think he took some natives back to Europe, and to some people that overshadows his accomplishments.
Slavery was an issue for our country's Founders too, and compromises had to be made if there was to even be a United States of America. With some bumps along the way, things have gotten better for Blacks.
A lot of credit for that goes to Martin Luther King Jr., who did not advocate pillaging, burning, killing or hatred.
C.J. Vetter
St. Joseph