A riveting speech

It was an honor to hear Rev. Mary McDonald speak at the YWCA on the Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism, where the Racial Justice Awards were presented.

Mary told her story; and it was riveting. She told about when in her life she "couldn’t breathe," stories of racial bias starting when she was 8 years old, and moving through her high school and adult life. These incidences of racial injustice occurred here in St. Joseph; and unfortunately we still linger in a fog of injustice locally, nationally and globally.

I am grateful to Rev. McDonald for her perseverance and strength; and congratulate the winners of the Racial Justice Awards. Rev. McDonald’s speech was my reminder to join the local NAACP, which I did that day!

Diane Waddell

St. Joseph

A long, long history

Regarding Loes Hedge's letter of Oct. 5: Having taught U.S. History for 31 years, she surely knows that there was no United States in 1619.

If a student of hers gave that answer, I hope she would not accept it. If she was referring to the history of slavery in America, maybe she should go all the way back to 1492. I don't favor knocking down statues of Columbus, but I think he took some natives back to Europe, and to some people that overshadows his accomplishments.

Slavery was an issue for our country's Founders too, and compromises had to be made if there was to even be a United States of America. With some bumps along the way, things have gotten better for Blacks.

A lot of credit for that goes to Martin Luther King Jr., who did not advocate pillaging, burning, killing or hatred.

C.J. Vetter

St. Joseph