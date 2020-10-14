A vote for Biden, a call for unity

I’m voting Joe Biden for president. I strongly believe his character and commitment to good government are necessary to unite and move our country forward. His plans to revitalize the economy, address climate change and boost education will drive prosperity and create opportunity for more Americans.

Northwest Missouri is my home, though I have long since moved away. My values were formed in its schools, churches and family rooms. I say this to remind people that we share so much despite our political differences. I understand that my vote is unpopular in the conservative communities of my childhood. I am not asking you to vote against your beliefs and interests. I do ask that you respect the right of others to think for themselves and vote their conscience.

Regardless of the election’s outcome, please remember the words of Lincoln, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”

Mark Anders, Columbia, Missouri

Registries provide false sense of protection

Missouri Law requires sex offenders to verify residency and activities or face criminal charges. Ninety-four to 96% of all sex crimes are committed by people not on registries. False sense of protection, not really protecting, big legislative hoax. In 2018, Missouri DOC reported 2% sex offender recidivism.

Allen Moore, Joplin, Missouri

Simple truth on taxes

Democrats complained when Trump put tariffs on Communist Chinese imported goods. They said businesses would just pass the cost of the tariffs onto the consumer.

That’s true, just like if you pass Biden’s business taxes, they too will be passed on to the American consumer.

Two things to consider, the last time Biden was in the White House Democrats raised taxes on everything. Are these things only the rich buy?

Simple truth, Republicans lower taxes, Democrats raise taxes and then play the political shell game with the truth. The truth is they raise taxes on everything and everybody.

Ray Weedon, Apollo Beach, Florida

Hope for Republicans to rethink loyalty

By attempting to undermine the integrity of our election, and calling for an “army of poll watchers,” Donald Trump is setting the stage for voter confrontation and intimidation.

He is encouraging the potential for violence before, during and after the election.

Might this cause some wavering Trump supporters to rethink their loyalties?

My hope is that there are other Republican voters out there who are willing to quietly admit to themselves that this is not what they voted for, or what they want for America.

Mark McKinney, Mesa, Arizona