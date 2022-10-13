Writer doesn’t
want opinions
Regarding an advertisement to “trust your local newspaper” for voting information, I was wondering which one, since you referred to the KC Star in an editorial Oct. 7 as an “out-of-town newspaper with a woke ideology.” Maybe this implies we should only trust the News-Press?
But Oct. 8 and 9 had a large endorsement for Eric Schmitt as best choice for U.S. Senate. To quote you “Schmitt has identified issues that Missourians care about.” Such as joining lawsuit to end Affordable Care Act. And supported a lawsuit not to expand Medicaid in Missouri even though we voted for it. He sued China for causing the COVID virus, also sued to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He even sued several school districts in Missouri for having mask mandates. These are all issues Missourians care about?
Maybe it would be easier to trust the local newspaper if it presented some neutral facts about each candidate, then it could advise us which way to vote. Real facts are important, opinions are not so much. Trust isn’t about blind loyalty, it’s about truth.
Leila Hicks
St. Joseph
Gas prices are rising for a reason
Democrats have intentionally driven up the price of gas. This is to force you into tiny, short-range electric cars you can’t afford to purchase.
If you complain, Democrats censor, shadow and even threaten you.
Democrats aren’t interested in your opinions.
Democrats don’t want a country of citizens.
Democrats want to rule subjects.
Patricia Cracchiola
St. Louis
We are fighting
a proxy war
I am a grandfather. I love all my grandchildren and want only the very best for them. I am also a “child of the 60s,” having been a teenager and college student in the Vietnam War days. I did not serve as my “draft lottery number” was high enough, I was not drafted. I have nothing but admiration and thanks for those that served during Vietnam and every war since then.
During the Vietnam war, one common daily news event was a protest rally, usually at some college campus, protesting our involvement in the war. Those rallies helped change the thinking, I believe, of older Americans, into asking questions about why we were involved and how much longer would the war be going on. “Give Peace a chance” and “Hey, hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today” helped lead President Lyndon Johnson into his decision not to run for re-election in 1968 and led in 1972 to only 30% of Americans agreeing with the war effort. Peace came in 1973.
Why is this important to revisit? Some would argue that we are not at war in Ukraine. Oh, but we are! We are fighting a proxy war with Ukrainians doing the fighting and dying.
This week, I have read stories about “How to survive a nuclear explosion” posters being put on subway stations by authorities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is spending $290 million to purchase supplies of Nplate. Nplate is the trade name of romiplostim, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat blood cell injuries that accompany acute radiation syndrome in adults and children.
There was a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the table in April of this year. Russia would withdraw and Ukraine would not be joining NATO. The U.S. nixed it. Why?
Maybe, just maybe, it is time for the current group of American teenagers and college students to have PEACEFUL rallies to question why we are mortgaging their future by sending billions of dollars to Ukraine and then nix any semblance of “peace talks.” Why are we just nonchalantly posting info on how to survive a nuclear attack (remember October 1962?) and securing meds to fight radiation poisoning?
I am NOT talking about violent riots as in the summer of 2020 ... violence is NEVER a good thing, no matter how just the underlying cause is. I am talking about young people peacefully getting their noses out of their cellphones long enough to ask ... why?
David Hurst
St. Joseph
