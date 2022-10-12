Audit findings factor in county race
Rarely does an independent’s effort to win an election succeed. But we had better hope that Debi Cradic is successful in her quest for Clinton County clerk.
I have never met the candidate, but her credentials are excellent, and she has a great track record of success.
She is opposing current Clerk David Woody, who was elected four years ago.
A damning report out this summer from the Missouri State Auditor’s office shed light on the mishandling of operations in the Clinton County Clerk’s office, including penalties from the IRS totaling approximately $200,000 in penalties and interest.
The audit, initiated in 2020 at the request of the Clinton County Commission and other officeholders, gave the county an overall rating of “poor” — the worst grade on the state auditor’s scale according to the Clinton County Leader.
The state auditor’s office will conduct a follow-up review in the future to gauge the implementation of the auditor’s recommendations.
Most of the audit focused on the office of Clinton County Clerk David Woody, who first took office in 2019. The deficiencies in Woody’s office included:
Late filings of payroll taxes to the IRS.
From June 2019 to March 2021, the clerk’s office made several duplicate and/or erroneous payments to vendors; in one instance, the office paid $71,536 to a vendor who was only owed $5,435.
The clerk’s office failed to properly account for a change in pay schedule (from biweekly to semimonthly), resulting in some employees being underpaid and some to be overpaid by sizable margins.
The commission and clerk report they have put corrective measures in place.
It seems to me that Clerk Woody should be replaced. Mrs. Cradic would be an improvement. Clinton County deserves better.
Jack Briggs, Cameron, Missouri
Schmitt wasted taxpayer money
Regarding the editors’ endorsement of Eric Schmitt, a person who has wasted Missouri taxpayer dollars by filing frivolous lawsuits about voter fraud.
William Caldwell, Dearborn, Missouri
Schmitt is no friend of farmers
Lawyers who over-litigate used to be called ambulance chasers. While in the state Senate, lawyer Eric Schmitt voted twice to let foreign companies buy up Missouri farmland. That makes Schmitt a foreign donation chaser. When our governor vetoed the proposed legislation, Schmitt doubled down and voted to successfully override the veto. Today Chinese businesses own 146,000 acres of Missouri farmland thanks in part to Eric Schmitt.
Schmitt is no friend of Missouri farmers who value their heritage, land and livelihood. But he is definitely a friend of big corporate agriculture no matter where they come from. Even China.
Trudy Busch Valentine said during her recent trip through North Missouri and St. Joseph that Missouri farmland should be owned by Missourians. That’s all of us who were born here and plan to die on the land we love. I agree with Trudy Valentine, and Schmitt’s Republican opponents, who called him out for caving in to China, turning his back on Missouri’s family farms.
Vote for Trudy Busch Valentine on Nov. 8. She knows where she’s from.
Richard R. Oswald, Rock Port, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.