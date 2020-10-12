‘No’ vote urged on Amendment 3

Please consider voting no on Amendment 3. If approved, it would repeal parts of the November 2018 redistricting amendment. This amendment would allow a redrawing of the voting district lines to let lawmakers twist districts to their political advantage.

The first two items are put in to confuse people. Item one lowers the limit for lobbyist gifts, but only by $5 and only for some lobbyists. Item two lowers the limit for campaign contributions from $2,500 to $2,400, which is only by $100.

It is item three that counts. This item allows for redrawing the district voting lines to the advantage of the current politicians. We do not want this extreme kind of redistricting change (gerrymandering). A large group of bipartisan leaders oppose this, including former U.S. Senator Jack Danforth and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas as well as organizations including AARP Missouri, Common Cause, Clean Missouri, League Of Women Voters, Missouri AFL-CIO and many others.

So please vote no on Amendment 3.

Carol Meyers, St. Joseph

The Party of ‘Fear’

What’s happened to the Democrat party? The party that used to quote FDR’s famous line, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” is now screaming in mass, “Be afraid, be scared, be terrified!”

Democrats claim they believe in science, then don’t trust the upcoming COVID vaccine and mandate you to wear a paper mask to contain microbes! Democrats say they believe in freedom of “choice,” then give you a list of government mandates you have to follow.

Now they say you have to vote for them but you have to wait till after the election to find out if they will pack the Supreme Court, end the filibuster and more. This isn’t the Democrat party of my grandparents. This version reminds me of a Monty Python episode that had the “Silly Party.”

Blake Flieg, Licking, Missouri

Pointing fingers at Republicans

Democrats and the media keep beating the drum that we have to watch out for the KKK and other violent right wing groups.

I know lots of Democrats and Republicans. I know lots of people who claim to be socialist. I don’t know of any KKK members. It’s not the KKK that’s tearing down statues, blocking interstates, rioting, looting, shooting police and burning down thousands of minority-owned businesses.

No, it’s Antifa and other Marxists groups. So far the riots have caused $2.5 billion of property damage. Leftists even attack churches on an organized basis. If you ask a Democrat to point out a KKK member, they’ll just point at the first Republican they see.

David Swope, St. Louis