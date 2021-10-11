Your letters Oct. 12, 2021
A tiny speck in a large world
Today’s vociferous political division reminds me of “Horton Hears a Who” by Dr. Seuss. Horton is an elephant who accidently hears sounds on a small speck of floating fluff.
Investigating, he discovers an infinitesimally small world inhabited by a society of tiny creatures. Living in their own tiny world, they go about the business of life.
From our human perspective, our world feels large as do our problems. But in reality, we are only a tiny speck in a vast universe. Indeed, about 1 million Earths would fit inside our sun.
In terms of the cosmos, we are similar to Horton’s floating piece of fluff. Kind of deflating, isn’t it!
Each human life has a very limited perspective in the scope of existence. Terms such as “tempest in a teapot,” or “Much ado about nothing” come to mind.
Max Ehrmann’s “Desiderata” comes to mind. It is a popular philosophical work including the line, “no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.”
Find peace first within yourself, then in others. Much depends on it.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
A blueprint for our parks
In light of the millions of tax dollars due to be spent on St. Joseph’s park system over the next 10 years, it is timely to ask what the park system’s purpose should be in the 21st century. In 1910, the green spaces were meant to reconnect city dwellers with nature, places apart from the noise, smoke and commotion of urban life.
During the baby boom years, the emphasis on park development turned to family outings and recreation. Today, I am afraid the development plan is fixated on rescuing the decaying recreation facilities and rehabbing the bucolic, but static, green spaces. Before we spend millions of ballpark lights, resurfacing the tennis courts and making the parks safe at night, I suggest it is time to re-evaluate the core purpose(s) of our city’s outdoor facilities.
Therefore, it would be wise to invest some of those tax dollars to hire an unbiased architectural and engineering firm to do a professional review of our system and help us create a bold blueprint for development. We need a plan that will reflect the park system’s purpose looking forward to 2050, not backward to 1950.
Dennis Weiser
St. Joseph
Religion forms our nation’s backbone
Name one non-Christian nation that treats its people fair, I couldn’t.
Without our churches, in regard to our world’s once greatest nation, it will not survive. The only thing that will keep our nation great is our Christian groups.
Christianity is certainly disappearing. The only way it will start to return is through people truly practicing and moving forward with their church. Music is a great way to get more people truly invested.
Our churches could return us to the nation we were, by empowering our people and coming together to fight for our neighbors, our families and our nation. This must be practiced or we will live in a non-Christian, un-united and once great USA.
Any nation that lost its Christianity never survived to be a free and benevolent nation.
Robert Batey
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
