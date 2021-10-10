Popular giveaways are bad policy
Recently a progressive letter writer called on citizens to write Congress and tell them what goodies they want passed. What are we now, a bunch of little children looking at the Sears catalog waiting for Santa Claus to provide free stuff because we want it? This is the mindset of the left that started with the “Great Society” handouts under Johnson and has eaten away at the American values of liberty and self-reliance ever since.
Their new income redistribution plan says they are taxing the rich to pay their fair share. Well since over 60% of Americans pay no income tax exactly what does that mean? The liberal letter never mentions the debt we will pass on to the next generations, just that the programs are popular in polls.
Sure they are popular. Just like the broke parent who never says no to buying the kids what they cannot afford for short-term happiness is popular. What if the polls had asked instead, are you OK with another $6 plus trillion of debt for your children and grandchildren to pay off due to these programs? I would bet many would have responded differently.
Stop the lies.
Kennan Brockett
St. Joseph
No sense denying climate change
The recent United Nations climate report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change should wake us all up. It states the hard fact that human-caused climate change is already here and that “species extinction, more wide-spread disease, unlivable heat, ecosystem collapse and cities menaced by rising seas will become “painfully obvious before a child born today turns 30.”
This is a frightening truth and the human mind does not want to accept frightening truths. As a psychologist (now retired), I am familiar with what we human beings do when frightened. We employ psychological defenses to protect ourselves. One such defense is denial. That defense is wearing thin, but there are still many who espouse it, particularly people in power, whether they actually believe it or not.
We also rationalize, minimize, ignore what’s happening. I’ve heard the following: it’s not human-caused, so we can’t do anything about it. Global warming is cyclical (So one of my doctors told me.). Or: it won’t be that bad. Current global warming is human-caused. It is not cyclical. And if we don’t do anything, the results will be devastating. We must change our way of life and consumption, starting by greatly reducing fossil fuel usage.
Ron Ruhnke
St. Joseph
