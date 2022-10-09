Trump’s cup
runneth dry
It’s time to “Just Say No” to the Trump Kool-Aid. Don’t know what’s in it but it kicks like a mule and once you’re hooked there ain’t no comin’ back. They just can’t get enough of that orangey stuff.
Sure, it starts out fun just having a couple cups with your buddies. Then get on Facebook, talk tough on issues you know nothing about and re-post other people’s ideas. They call it internet research. But soon Kool-Aid hour comes earlier each day and maybe a couple cups at noon won’t hurt, just to take the edge off, of course.
The side-effects are brutal. You get moody, can’t take a joke and become so gullible that you will believe almost anything except the truth. I know a guy so far gone his nose has actually turned a ghastly shade of orange! I’ve seen it and it ain’t pretty. So if someone offers you a cup of Trump Kool-Aid “Just Say No”.
Jerry Wilson
Kidder, Missouri
Sometimes it’s
cold outside
Baby it’s cold outside:
According to the National Climate Weather Map and Stacker Temp Comparisons, reports show that the USA has had temperature ranges that would have to even surprise the private jet set and those in China and India.
In the 1800s (nine records). We had a low of -50 on 1/22/1885 and a high of 119 on 8/10/1898.
By decades:
1900s (6 records): -42 on 1/5/1904 and 115 on 7/12/1900. Total five lows, one high.
1910s (11 records): -40 on 1/13/1912 and 134 on 7/10/1913. Total three lows, eight highs.
1920s (two records): No record lows and 112 on 2/5/1925. Total zero lows, two highs.
1930s (37 records): -65 on 2/9/1933 and 121 on 7/6/1936. Most in a decade period — nine lows, 28 highs.
1940s (five records): -60 on 1/18/1943 with no new highs — all five lows.
1950s (five records): -70 on 1/20/1954 and 118 on 7/14/1954. Two lows and three highs.
1960s (five records): -50 on 1/5/1963 and 118 on 8/5/1961. Four lows and one high.
1970s (six records): -80 on 1/23/1971 and 107 on 8/2/1975. Three lows and three highs.
1980s (11 records): -69 on 2/1/1985 and 117 on 7/5/1985. Seven lows and four highs.
1990s (10 records): -60 on 2/2/1996 and 128 on 6/29/1994. Five lows and five highs.
2000-2021 (eight records): -50 on 1/16/2009 and 120 on 7/15/2006 and again 6/29/2021. Three lows and five highs.
My question is how did it get so darn cold?
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
Flaw exists in for-profit connection
In 2019 Medicare quietly launched a scheme called Direct Contracting that inserts a for-profit company between patients and medical providers.
Companies are paid a monthly fee to cover a patient’s expenses, keeping 40% of the fee not spent on patient care. Beneficiaries can be enrolled without their full knowledge or consent. To opt out patients must change their primary care doctor.
The program has no congressional input, approval or oversight. The Office of the General Counsel for the Health and Human Services Department warned that it appeared the new project was set up to benefit specific companies.
Instead of cancelling the program Medicare renamed the scheme, calling it ACO REACH, but the same flaws exist. Health care should be between patients and their doctors, not companies that have profit as their motive.
Mike Gatton
Breese, Illinois
