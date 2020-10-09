Your letters Oct. 10, 2020

Be afraid, be very afraid

“Don’t be afraid of COVID,” President Donald Trump told the Americans. He dispensed this gem of wisdom while hospitalized with COVID, suffering from a high fever and low oxygen levels and undergoing intense and experimental medical treatment.

No, there is plenty to be afraid of. The New York Times reported Oct. 6 that only cancer and heart disease will kill more Americans this year than COVID. What’s more, more of us will die from the virus than from strokes or Alzheimer’s disease, and eight times more people will die from the virus than will die from gun violence or motor vehicle accidents.

Fact is, no country in the developed world comes close to our death rate. COVID kills about 650 out of every one million people in the U. S. In all of Europe the death rate per one million people is half that at about 325, compared to only some 250 deaths per million in Canada. In Japan the death rate per million is around 25. The White House outbreak has sickened 30 people so far, which is about the average number of daily cases reported in Australia, according to the Times.

The president may not worry. But the rest of us are suffering through a deadly pandemic and we need to follow the advice of the doctors and scientists who know and tell us the truth.

Keith Evans

St. Joseph