Before I get to far, I want it to be known that this letter is not a reflection on the men and women who work for our roads every day in the heat and the cold. Nor is this “just another whiny idiot from the South Side.”
These are items I am aware of and live with day to day as someone from the North End may have other observations. This also is not an attack on our local politicians. I just think they are being pushed around and sold a bag of beans and other promises.
This comes about due to the recent activity of MoDOT to decommission I-229 because of the double-decker bridge issue. They sold us on this idea 60 years ago and now they do not want to live up to their obligation. They gave us this bridge system and now that costs are an issue, they just want to wipe their hands of it and abandon the highway which is a vital link to Downtown.
Warren Ingram III
St. Joseph
Don’t hate the players,
hate the game
I do not hate all Republicans. Only those who blindly follow at want-to-be dictator. I do not really think of those followers as Republicans but as power-hungry individuals who have banned together to follow Hitler’s playbook to rise to power at the detriment of our country and democracy.
As for billionaire globalists, what I see are all these dark money PACs. All you have to do is see who and what they support and it’s easy to see who wants to control everyone.
May I explain that just because someone is not carrying a gun doesn’t mean they are not armed? Any object used to threaten, hit or harm another person means they are armed. The flag poles and other things used, as seen on TV news, to poke, whack and threaten the brave police officers and others show they were armed. What party was it that was leading the rhetoric that led to the armed insurrection?
What political party is still claiming the election was stolen with no proof? Those insurrectionists weren’t trying to protect our Constitution, they were trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power from a former president to the newly and fairly elected president.
In third world terms it’s called an attempted coup. Never let facts sway rhetoric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.