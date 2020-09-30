Vote with an eye toward the ‘we’

The world is no bigger than myself. That sounds a little selfish, doesn’t it? Yet, that seems to be the cornerstone of the political philosophy of one of our political parties. Personal liberties and personal wealth take precedence over societal needs. Any government regulation that interferes with making a buck is demonized. Taxes that enhance public health, public education and infrastructure are anathemas. Out of this mishmash, polarization develops in the form of “me-ism” vs “we-ism.”

The party of “me-first” is currently led by an inept authoritarian malignant narcissist with an adoring non-questioning cult of worshippers and bow-down legislators.

That ominous combination of characters is challenging the limits of our system of checks and balances.

Vote them out.

Vote him out.

Robert Stuber, St. Joseph

Who to blame for the madness?

There is violence occurring in nearly every major city in America and the police are being told by their Democrat mayors and governors to stand down. The citizens are forced to form their own militias to protect their families, neighborhoods and businesses.

Crooked politicians, with their fake media co-conspirators, work to inflame a hate Trump narrative. The local peaceful demonstrators find themselves interspersed with the flown in and bussed in rioters who have been hired to wreak havoc.

Trump-hating broadcast by CNN, MSNBC.

Nancy Pelosi, “I don’t know why there are not uprisings all over the country.”

MSNBC Black female, “There needs to be unrest in the streets as long as there is unrest in our lives.”

Chris Cuomo CNN, “Show me where it says protestors are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

Don Lemon, “Biggest terror threat in America is white men, most of them radicalized to the right.”

Maxine Watters, “I will go and take Trump out tonight.”

If there are any patriotic Democrats left, surely they will vote for Trump regardless of his social shortcomings.

Larry Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph

Lessons learned on riverfront

The Civic Arena was built. A hotel was built. Objection to railroad noise arose. Whistle restricted. Hotel closed at this time.

Riverboat gambling was approved. Boat purchased. Dock built remains in place. After several years, determined too dangerous for floating casino. Boat sold. New casino built in moat close to river to cover regulations voters approved.

Walking trail cleared. Flooded most of last year with large amount of debris removed.

Heritage Park ball park flooded. Electric replaced and locker room/concession building repaired for about $1 million. Flooded again. Sandbagged? Damage. No games last summer.

How can the river be safe for recreational boating now?

Talk of an R.V. park seems unsatisfactory with the river on west side and busy railroad on east side. Little sleep there. Crossing busy railroad tracks to the area sounds like more building. The Expo Center on 36 Highway has large acreage which is unable to finish. R.V. park seems more compatible there.

Sue Winslow, St. Joseph