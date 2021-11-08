A rush to vaccinate
As I sit here I’m seeing all this rush to literally vaccinate every moving human being in this country and I have to worry. My mother was a polio victim and suffered for life. My father basically died from complications of the flu and comorbidity. I have survived meningitis. So, being a “good citizen,” I decide to get the vaccine. This vaccine was first developed by Pfizer in record time.
They also developed Chantix which was studied, allegedly for years and was deemed to be safe. I used Chantix to quit smoking and you know what? That wonder drug turns out to be not so safe so now I am at a higher than normal risk for cancer. Gee, lucky me. I think we better pull back from vaccinating children with what is essentially a genetically altered vaccine.
Randall Huston
St. Joseph
Actions, not words
“We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union...” is the start of our governing documents. Reading all of the documents, you will NOT find “partisan politics” anywhere. So, why are we — the voting public — subjected to 95% partisan politics and (maybe) 5% government? How much input of the voters is really heard, acted upon and at the base of progress for the electorate?
Trump’s legislative agenda — the tax cut for the $$$ ones cost the deficit $1.9 trillion during 2016-2020. Our Missouri representative and senators did not squawk. Now, though, those same three can’t even inform us — the voters — of any details of the BBBA and the voting reform acts! That is a perfect example of partisan politics.
We elect representatives to represent us — not participate in efforts to quash legislation that benefits us and is paid for. But, pathetic percentage (25-40) voters that we are — do we deserve it? Actions speak louder than words!
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
Graves misses mark on ‘no’ vote
Congressman Sam Graves is so extreme and partisan he voted against improving our infrastructure — roads, bridges and broadband.
Republicans voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill:
Roy Blunt of Missouri, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, John Hoeven of North Dakota;
Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Jim Risch of Idaho, Mitt Romney of Utah, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Andrew Gabarino of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, David McKinley of West Virginia, Tom Reed of New York, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Don Young of Alaska.
Twenty-one years of Sam Graves is enough.
Doug Gray
Kansas City
