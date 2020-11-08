REC Center saves the day

Recently, I had an experience at the St. Joseph REC Center that is worth sharing. On Saturday, Oct. 24, I kept score for a couple of games for an age 13-18 wheelchair basketball tournament. It was a truly great experience!

Apparently, the REC Center came to the rescue so that teams from Kansas City, the Kings; Omaha, the Red Dogs; Wichita, the Wildfire, Oklahoma City, the Wheels of Thunder, and St. Louis, the Rolling Rams, could all play. For various reasons, other venues were not available for this event. I heard words of thanks expressed by some of the families represented for being able to have a place to play the tournament.

Wheelchair basketball is most definitely a contact sport! I was amazed by the skill of these young men and women as they were able to maneuver their wheelchairs so fluidly on offense and defense. With all the contact and intensity, the sportsmanship was noteworthy.

Again, thanks to our St. Joseph REC Center for hosting this event, to the players and coaches for excellent play and sportsmanship, and to Carrie Murphy for giving me the opportunity to help out!

Bernie Fortmeyer

St. Joseph

Maybe founders had it right

People mistakenly assume the presidential inauguration day has always been at noon on Jan. 20, following a November election year; it hasn’t always been so, and is a fairly modern contrivance.

Although Congress scheduled the first inauguration for March 4, 1789, they were unable to count the electoral ballots as early as anticipated. Consequently, the first inauguration was postponed to allow the president-elect time to make the long trip from his home in Virginia to the nation’s capital in New York City. The entire slate of elected presidents took their oath-of-office on March 4, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and others.

What changed this? Simply put: Economic distress and urgency following the start of “The Great Depression.” It was felt the urgency of getting an attentive president in-place with a Cabinet confirmed quicker, could address this dire calamity. Thus, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted. On Jan. 20, 1937, Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first U.S. president sworn into office in January. With the current vote-tallying delays between Gore/Bush or Trump/Biden; maybe the original date (March 4th) was best.

James Marples

Longview, Texas

Someplace else, maybe Russia?

Back in 1855, Abraham Lincoln wrote what he thought of the “Trump-style” conservative populists of the day.

“Our progress in degeneracy appears to me to be pretty rapid. As a nation, we begin by declaring ‘all men are created equal.’ ... When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read ‘all men are created equal, except negroes, foreigners and Catholics.’ When it comes to that I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretense of loving liberty — to Russia, for instance, where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocrisy.”

David H. Smith

Albany, Missouri