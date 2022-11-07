A slow drip
toward war
Former Gen. David Petraeus is out there making news that it is time we have a “coalition of the willing,” not NATO, but “NATO-lite” that would include some U.S. troops involved in a land war of sorts in Ukraine.
Why are we slowly being fed the possibility of U.S. troops in Ukraine? Why are we not working out a peace agreement? We had one on the table in April of this year, where Russia would withdraw and Ukraine would not join NATO, but we nixed it, as I said previously. Earlier this month, Putin indicated he is still waiting at the peace table. Maybe he lies, but maybe not! It doesn’t take much imagination to see where we are “shading the truth” some as well.
Meanwhile, Finland, Sweden and Germany did their own investigation into the Nord-Stream 2 pipeline explosion to see who possibly caused the damage. They kept Russia from participating. After Biden has been blaming Russia, while others feel we may have had something to do with it, guess what....they are refusing to release the information.
The U.S. 101st Airborne Division has sent approximately 5,000 troops to Romania and the rest of the division to Poland. After our midterm election is over, the ground becomes harder and frozen in eastern Europe and at that point, Russia’s nearly 1 million troops will most likely be rolling into Ukraine.
The “chicken hawks” in the Democrat party and the “never missed an opportunity to profit from war” Republicans are all pushing us toward this next big battle. I have grandkids, most of which are of draft age. I don’t want these politicians, led by the biggest dufus ever to reside in the White House, to jeopardize their future......I love them too much to keep quiet!
David Hurst
St. Joseph
Long on campaigning,
short on honesty
Election campaigns have always been too long. We’ve all grown tired of political rhetoric long before it’s time to vote. However it still used to be interesting to see the final results.
This time it just doesn’t seem the same. We’ve had years of riots, beatings and murders, buildings destroyed, law and order has disappeared, ballots were delivered and counted after hours and behind closed doors, the media and various government agencies have withheld important, vital information from the voters, political parties no longer compromise for the good of our country — they’ve become millionaires working for money and power— spending millions to get jobs and pay thousands.
We might get well-intentioned politicians elected someday, won’t be the ones we got.
Charles Umphress
St. Joseph
What is the point of endorsement?
There is something that happens at some newspapers, this one included, that I don’t understand. Why does a newspaper editor feel a need to endorse any political candidate in an editorial in their newspaper?
A reader expressing their endorsement is one thing, but for an editor to say “our endorsement is....” just seems wrong (saying “our” infers the entire newspaper endorses that candidate.)
Isn’t that a conflict of interest? How can we know that the news is being reported in an unbiased manner if you lean toward one particular party and candidate (all the candidates you endorsed were conservative Republicans)?
How can we, as readers, be certain you are fairly reporting news from a neutral point of view? It makes me question whether I should even continue to buy a subscription to this paper if I cannot be sure you are being unbiased in your news. It makes more sense to just report the facts on each candidate and skip the endorsements.
Happy voting, everyone, and I truly hope you all vote your heart (while using your head.)
Cindy Roach
Maryville, Missouri
