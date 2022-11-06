Is America toast?
I’ve never in my 78 years seen our country in such a mess, even worse than the Carter years.
Consider these happenings and you can draw your own conclusions, not the media’s version.
Crime: murder rates raising at new highs in many cities. The police handcuffed by budget and manpower cuts (throw in retirements), the police no longer have any power to do their jobs. We have sanctuary cities. Then looting and riots.
No bail required, catch and release. Blame the gun, not the user. Laws are in place but ignored? Religion has been removed from the schools, the collapse of the once-honored FBI, lack of prosecutions against Hunter and Hillary, how about that Vera Institute, the criminal’s friend?
Drugs flowing across “open” borders and who knows who is coming in, let alone checked for COVID.
Then the media — just talking heads repeating the same song and dance. The Constitution no longer an issue? Judges who release multiple offenders. Anybody sure of what is being taught in the schools?
Inflation, gas prices, lobbyist running the Congress, taxes, 250-plus millionaires in the Congress, who then become lobbyists. The tariff/trade imbalance, no term limits but we’ve got climate change — even though China and India don’t? Stimulus after stimulus programs continue, the national debt.
Abortions finally addressed. Men playing women’s sports, our military and the billions of equipment left behind, buying oil from our enemies. Nobody has a handle on COVID. U.N. pushing Agenda 21 right under our noses, the waste of Russiagate.
I wrote a letter to the paper stating that “I was elected to the Senate and there would be none of that 100-day promise, I’d only need one day, as my first action would be to pick up the phone and call “every” lobbyist on “K” Street and tell them bring your checkbook as I’m for whatever you’re for.” Don’t laugh it’s going on daily.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
Can the FBI be trusted?
It should be obvious by now that the FBI has lost all credibility. Among other things, new whistleblower claims that the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop illustrates just how important it is for the American people to demand transparency and expect allegations of government corruption to be fully and immediately investigated by a third party.
It’s pretty well understood that the Democrats are frantically exercising their current power in an attempt to maintain control of our country and the unelected billionaire controllers are controlling our elected officials. Neither is in the best interest of our country.
Our Democracy and rule of law (Constitution) that has made us the envy of the world since 1776 is gradually being destroyed.
Larry Flinchpaugh
Springfield, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.