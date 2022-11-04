Voters should consider abortion issue
Why do you think women decide to get an abortion? Really, what would make a woman want an abortion?
When our state legislators were considering the bill to make abortion illegal, the Democrats urged them to obtain advice from an OBGYN. Because they didn’t, today in Missouri women are not receiving the cancer care or the help conceiving a child that they desperately need. And then the obvious, there are many women who are either traveling many hours to receive that necessary care or, if that is not an option for them, are being forced to give birth to a child they can’t afford to feed.
This election vote blue to keep the government out of medical decisions between a doctor and a patient. Those making these decisions should have the freedom of privacy.
Diane Kasten
St. Louis
￼
What are Amendment 3 authors hiding?
I have pulled the St. Joseph News-Press Weekender dated Oct. 22-23 out of the recycle box for the third time. The reason for this is to review the proposed marijuana amendment.
I have an opinion on the pros or cons of this amendment but this is not the purpose of this letter. My concern is the length and complexity as written. The Weekender has five and one half pages — agate type — for a total of five amendments or questions to be voted on. Four of these take a total of one-half page and the marijuana question takes five full pages of — once again — agate type. Overwhelming is an understatement.
I wonder if the writers are trying to be specific to avoid confusion or are they trying to bury something. I am not going to speculate. Proposals need to be clear and concise. I can foresee countless debates and court cases. For this reason I am compelled to vote NO.
Greg Beechner
St. Joseph
￼
Who’s to blame for inflation?
As I follow the campaigns of the various offices up for midterms, I’m left wondering why those now in office get blamed for the inflation plaguing our economy. I think I’m to blame. I cashed the stimulus checks and spent them to prop up the economy, I haven’t heard of any politicians giving the money back. I worked for a company that participated in the Paycheck Protection Program, I supported local restaurants and businesses and I supported candidates that proposed and implemented those programs.
I support our mission to help Ukraine, I try to understand the problems causing our border crisis, realizing that I would be one of those people on the other side of the wall if I was from one of those countries without any jobs, prospects or criminal justice systems.
I also believe that hard-working men and women from both parties are dedicated to fair and free elections and “stopping the steal” is exactly what happened in Congress when the 2020 election certification took place after the Capitol riots.
I’m voting for problem solvers, not deniers, blamers and name callers. Let’s quit blaming others and take some responsibility.
Thomas Supple
St. Joseph
