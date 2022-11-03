This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Schmitt’s anti-democratic principles

Missouri voters are being asked to elect a United States senator who does not believe the principle of “majority rule democracy” upon which our republic is based. It was Eric Schmitt who in 2020 as the elected Missouri attorney general filed a lawsuit in the state of Pennsylvania to contest voting procedures.

