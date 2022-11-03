Missouri voters are being asked to elect a United States senator who does not believe the principle of “majority rule democracy” upon which our republic is based. It was Eric Schmitt who in 2020 as the elected Missouri attorney general filed a lawsuit in the state of Pennsylvania to contest voting procedures.
This was the act of an incompetent lawyer or one desperate to obtain favor with those attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. A Missouri attorney general would have no standing to contest Pennsylvania election procedures.
Incredibly, our experiment in democracy has lasted nearly 250 years. However, if we continue to elect senators who act like Eric Schmitt, the days of our democracy are numbered.
Jerold L. Drake
Grant City, Missouri
Turnout is the
key in election
Inflation means the cost of doing business. It has a direct effect on the overall economy of the country. Think of a balloon. When it is just left alone, it is not inflated. But, blow into it (cost) and it gets bigger. And thinner. Eventually, it pops because it can’t sustain the cost to itself.
What contributes to the cost? Prices set for goods and services. Our groceries, gas, rent, food, laundry, bus fare, medical care — everything connected to our lives. They are measured in “indexes” according to type.
But the midterms are happening, so let’s condense. Our lower-wage jobs are not buying as much and goods and services are costing more — so who do we blame? The Republican website does not have a plan to help you out; neither at the local, state or national level. Check it out for yourself.
Do the work and decide who is in your best interest to vote for a better tomorrow. Since the six constitutional amendments were printed in too small print to read, guess you need to hope the ballot is printed larger or take a magnifying glass to read the ballot when you vote.
But make very, very, very sure that on Nov. 8 Buchanan County actual voter turnout reaches close to 95% actual voter participation — then democracy will be said to work for the electorate.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
Rural America falls for Trump’s con job
Well it’s gettin’ near election day here in Corncob County and the MAGA crowd is excited. Guys are gettin’ haircuts and new MAGA hats and every gal in town has her hair up in curlers.
But what puzzles me is the voters. I’m not shocked there are people gettin’ played by a New York con-man, but I didn’t think they’d be from here. We used to be the “Show Me State,” but now we’re the “Show Me What To Do State.” Educated by Facebook and Fox News, they wouldn’t know a newspaper if you rolled it up and bopped them in the nose with it!
Since when did country folks support a Commie sympathizer? One who talks trash on our POWS and brags up Putin? When did it become OK to watch a traitor conspire to steal the presidency and pretend not to see it?
Wake up rural America.
Jerry Wilson
Kidder, Missouri
A troubling question on Constitution
Why is a Missouri Constitutional Convention on the ballot for midterm elections? It’s not necessary to make the requested amendments if they are approved by the voters.
Also, there has been no discussion of the pros and cons of having the convention, so it’s sort of slipping under the radar. Could it be so that the Missouri Congress could take control of assignment of presidential electors in 2024, thus enabling them to totally ignore the will of the voters? This tactic is being used by other states to invalidate our votes for president in the future.
