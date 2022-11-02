Missourians should support Amendment 3
There are several reasons why I am voting for Amendment 3. First of all, 19 other states have passed adult-use marijuana, and have benefited all of us by opening jail and prison cells, freeing trial court systems and letting police focus on more serious, violent criminals.
The expungement provision erases simple non-violent marijuana convictions, giving those citizens better access to employment, custody rights and access to education, housing and health care.
The amendment’s proposed 6% sales tax on adult-use marijuana will generate around $40 million in the first year alone which will go to veterans, drug treatment programs and the underfunded Missouri Public Defender system. Thousands of jobs have been created already and more will be created if Amendment 3 passes.
This amendment keeps your legislators out of the process, and because it is a constitutional provision, it keeps your governor, your legislators and your lobbyists out of any decision-making and leaves it to the citizens of our state. The amendment will award new licenses by an unbiased lottery system to qualified but small business applicants and a number of new licenses will be reserved for persons historically disadvantaged by past legal and economic challenges.
Driving under the influence will still be against the law and you still will have to be 21 years old to purchase marijuana.
For some reason, the people of the state of Missouri always seem to be the last to join the ranks of the rest of the states on virtually everything. Let’s not be the 49th state again to benefit from an industry that’s already helping us medically and financially.
Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana availability and adult use marijuana is legal in 19 states. Together, these laws cover over half the population of the country. If Missouri is the “Show Me State,” then stand up to our slogan! Missouri NORML, our state’s chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, has helped tweak our amendment from what they’ve learned from the past 37 states’ benefits and mistakes so that what we are about to vote on is by far the fairest and most beneficial law to the citizens of our state — regardless of corporate and political smear campaigns launched by opponents because they can’t get their hands in this.
Kent ‘Spanky’ O’Dell
St. Joseph
Marijuana use has harmful effects
As a 1970s undercover officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, I witnessed young people using marijuana containing 1-3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) — the chemical causing intoxication.
In the 1980s colleagues at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) research facility in Oxford, Mississippi, reported that street marijuana increased THC content to 10-11%. The marijuana trade has been taken over by commercial enterprises dominated by powerful tobacco and alcohol industries aided by political allies.
Using laboratory-based technology to isolate and concentrate THC, they have commercialized delivery of THC in food, beverages, candy, even highly concentrated (and illegal) electronic “vaping” cartridges that provide THC in more purified form. The national average for edibles, extracts and vape cartridges is near 70% and up to 99% THC.
Cannabinoid receptors are in regions of the brain closely associated with emotional health and the formation of memories and learning skills. Contrary to what is advertised in the popular media, scores of reputable medical experts around the world caution that these effects could be catastrophic over the long-term, producing harmful physical and psychological effects that are unpredictable, irreversible and detrimental, also harming the human reproductive system.
Lt. Edward Moses
(MSHP retired)
Warrenton, Missouri
