A question answered on an autumn day

My wife and I took advantage of the beautiful, warm Thursday to go with my daughter, her husband and our five grandchildren to a pumpkin patch. There were many activities, entertainment and games for the children and social distancing was observed.

While we were there, 3-year-old Theo came up to me and said, “Grandpa, it’s time for my nap. Will you please hold me?” Then 4-year-old Gracie asked us if we would ride with her on the merry-go-round. Lily, the youngest at 1, came over to me, took my hand and had me stand up while she climbed into my walker so she could sit and ride with grandpa. Grandma asked Eli, age 7, what was his favorite thing at the Pumpkin Patch and he said, “Just having you and grandpa coming down and being with you!” Finally, Nate, age 8, came over to the car when we were leaving and said, “I hope you know how much I really love you guys” and gave us a big hug.

Never again will I ask God in my daily prayers “what purpose can a 77-year-old, deaf, disabled, overweight man possibly have here on earth?” Thank you, Lord, for answering my question with my awesome family.

Jim Pawlowski, St. Joseph

What’s wrong with this message?

Recently I ended a Facebook posting with the simple sign-off, “God Bless America.” It was sad how many hate-filled responses from total strangers that this simple and long-used phrase received. The angry responses included, “that’s propaganda,” and “you’re using hate speech,” “which god?” and “stop dividing us.”

These responses were full of both hate, and entitlement. It wasn’t enough to disagree with what I said, these people want speech they dislike banned. People tell me this is “politically correctness.” They are shocked when I tell them that the communist dictator Joseph Stalin came up with the phrase, “political correctness.” He made it a crime to be politically incorrect. These types of responses to such a simple phrase just as “God Bless America!” shows that November’s election is between two fundamentally opposing groups.

Whichever side you pick on Nov. 3 will determine what America looks like on Nov. 4.

Bruce Raisch St. Louis

Trump endorsement erodes credibility

I was shocked to read your bitter condemnation of presidential candidate Biden on the editorial page of the St Joseph News-Press. Your comments are well beneath the dignity of that once mighty tribune. Disagree, as is your prerogative. But, your open political antagonism belies your credibility as an unbiased source of information.

John Carmichael, Lenexa, Kansas