During the Obama regime and now again in the Biden presidency, the lunatics in Iran are threatened by a popular democratic movement.
Let us hope this one does not fissile out or die as a result of a lack of support from the current administration, as the previous one did under Obama.
Pat McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
Different book, same message
The message is the same, whether it appears in the Talmud, the Koran or the Bible, and whether the language is Hebrew, Arabic, or Latin.
“Be excellent to each other.”
-G. Carlin
Pat Ryan
Tarkio
The story behind the story
Michael Burri, who accurately predicted the housing collapse in 2008 and was portrayed by Christian Bale in the movie “The Big Short,” tweeted that the Biden administration forced Americans working in China to choose between losing their jobs and leaving China or losing their American citizenship.
Every American working in China’s semi-conductor industry resigned, bringing the industry in China to a stand-still. Every advanced node semiconductor company is currently facing supply cut-off, resignations from all American staff and paralysis.
So what island produces the largest amount of computer chips in the world? What island did Nancy Pelosi recently go to to “enhance” her stock portfolio?.......Yep, Taiwan. In addition, what island is just ripe for China to take over the chip industry again due to Biden’s stupidity?
I knew it would be chaos under Biden, I just didn’t think it would happen so quickly. In addition, a bill was recently submitted in the House to put the U.S. back on the gold standard. You don’t think people aren’t worried about the U.S. economy?
David Hurst
St. Joseph
Who benefits from
amnesty? Democrats
This is a puzzle. The Democratic side of the House of Representatives is trying to pass legislation that grants amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. Such legislation will ensure the continuation of the migration of low-income individuals from Latin America, Cuba, Asia, Europe and Africa.
The flow of poor people from other countries overwhelms our government welfare system, increases crime, depresses wages and restricts job opportunities and resources for American families living at or below the poverty line.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Party candidates refuse to explain why doubling or tripling the number of low-income people in America helps the low-income population. The mystery, then, is why low-income people still vote for Democrats.
