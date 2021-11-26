Your letters Nov. 27, 2021
A good place to start
President Biden has recently launched an investigation into the causes of our nationwide rising gasoline prices. Maybe his cognitive problems make it difficult to remember all he has personally done to curb and otherwise discourage our own petroleum transportation and production?
Plus, just asking rhetorically: When might he initiate an inquiry into the inflationary, abusively wasteful, counter-productively high and incessantly rising price of our federal government?
Louie DeLeon
St. Joseph
Farmers have
a role to play
In recent years, NW Missouri farmers have had to suffer through droughts, heavy rains, floods and more. One of the best ways to deal with these is to build crop resilience through “regenerative farming.” Many farmers have adopted this method for decades, as it helps weather droughts and floods and can boost profits. A system incentivizing sustainable practices is a no-frills way to help struggling owners. Regenerative farming builds up the hardiness of crops and soil, which reduces reliance on fertilizer and increases profits for farming families.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act is a bill allowing farmers to get credits for good practices while helping struggling owners. We need tight, specific legislation that will help families without creating overhead and red tape. This bill will help our agricultural community and clean up the bureaucratic mess around farming credits. It has wide bipartisan support, passed the Senate 92-8 and was endorsed by the National Corn Growers Association and dozens of local farming groups.
If you care about our community and local families, contact Rep. Sam Graves and ask him to vote in favor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, H.R.2820, when it comes up for a vote.
Ansh Gupta
St. Joseph
Madness
on a daily basis
Sometimes I wonder if I should stop voicing my options for fear of being signaled out as an insurrectionist, which suddenly seems so easy to happen. To be clear, I am not anti-government. I am anti-this administration.
I would be curious to see names of stockholders of all big pharma and green energy, just to name a few, simply to see whose names surfaced, and when they became stockholders. I would bet all the money I could ever earn that plenty of those names and timely buy dates would belong to faces that are running our country.
Prove me wrong, I still have a few good years left in me to give away my earnings. For 45-plus years I have pulled my weight and never felt as bad about where or how my tax dollars were spent as I do now, waking up to the madness on a daily basis this administration continues to fund!
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
