When each of us comes into the world we are given the gift of time. It is our most valuable resource, and we must always remember it has an expiration date.
We learn quickly that time cannot be paused with a remote button. There is no “replay” button and no “fast forward.” None of us knows how much time we have remaining in our hourglass.
Therefore, how we choose to spend our time is vitally important. It should not be wasted, frittered away.
Choices are involved. Some must be devoted to earning a living and providing food and shelter for our family. How we use the remaining time is crucial.
Do we spend that time doing good or evil? Do we use it selfishly, or donate some to others? It is our own free will. There are always those needing a kind word or act of kindness. Oddly, such acts do as much for us as they do for the recipient.
Many of us believe there will come a day when we will be held accountable for how we made use of the time we were given. And remember, the last grain of sand will leave the hourglass.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Border wall decision doesn’t pay off
Not only has $80 billion in military equipment been left behind by our government, another little realized waste is taking place right under our noses without any attention to resolve this burden. It is called the canceling of the border wall by Biden.
The wall was to be 753 miles long but was stopped on 1/20/21 by a Biden order. This canceled a $16.5 billion contract which we are still on the hook for, as only 453 miles were completed before the order to stop. Seven remaining contracts show that the federal government could spend at least $798 million plus another $1.048 billion by the end of 2022 for contracts for the seven unfinished phases.
Did you know we, the government, are paying $3 million a day for storage and security on areas where the materials are being stored?
Estimates of this material under guard range from $264 million to $350 million. The only silver lining is Texas can use 1,700 panels (approx. $6 million), given by the government. Other federal agencies receiving materials include U.S. Customs and Border Protection along with FEMA.
So as the record numbers of 2.4 million come across the borders, we are now paying for clean-up of their mess and trash, instead of using the materials and building the wall.
A final note is $10B that was for the wall building from the Pentagon budget is now being used to guard the materials.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
