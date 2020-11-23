The ghosts of 1933

Did anyone pay attention in history class? I am seeing a very troubling and dangerous correlation between what is happening in our democracy and Hitler’s rise in Germany.

Hitler’s playbook was to tell the people what they wanted to hear, not what was reality. (I’m going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it).

If you were appointed to a job by Hitler and if you disagreed, you were gone. Put loyal yes men in places of authority, that way nothing Hitler did was illegal. (William Barr).

Divide people by classifying a certain breed or race of people as inferior. If you weren’t blond and blue eyed, look out.

As Hitler got more power, anyone who spoke out against the Nazi Party, even priests and ministers, were labeled political opponents. Many were arrested and sent to concentration camps. Catholic priests who protested Hitler’s actions were arrested and sent to camps.

Hitler got the Enabling Act passed on March 24, 1933. It gave Hitler the right to pass any law without the approval of the Reichstag. Hitler used this law to exterminate the mentally and physically handicapped as useless eaters. (Was their parliament filled with yes men and cowards)? Republicans, are you listening?

Who were some of the first to be arrested? Judges, lawyers, editors and journalists that tried to alert the country to the path they were headed on. (Fake news again).

I fear for those that oppose Trump. (Governor of Michigan). I fear for those that support Trump. (Tell me what I want to hear before it’s too late).

Larry Angold, St. Joseph

Where are our senators?

Do our Missouri senators care about our country? Can they not see how Trump is undermining our democracy? Joe Biden won the election and they should acknowledge it.

All people should remember the actions (or lack of) of these men. Our country needs to move on. We have a global pandemic, economy in shatters, and still a president who would rather go play golf than try to make a smooth transition. Who would have ever thought this could be happening in the United States of America?

Billie Hartman, St. Joseph

Much is learned from these lyrics

About that song!

The gentleman included part of the words of the song, “Accentuate the Positive” in his letter.

It goes, “Accentuate the positive, Eliminate (not adlib) the negative, And latch on to the affirmative, Don’t mess with Mister in-between. Bring gloom down to the minimum, Have faith or pandemonium, Liable to walk upon the scene.”

It premiered in a movie on Dec. 18, 1944.

Probably is something to be learned from the correct words.

Gayle Sollars, St. Joseph