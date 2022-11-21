I was pleased to read the St. Joseph News-Press article: “Few ballots thrown out as ID law takes effect.” (Nov. 19 issue). Although it may be considered an inconvenience, it is vital that voters present a valid ID at a polling place when they vote.
People who look too young to purchase cigarettes or alcohol are required to present photo ID. I have no problem with the law as long as indigent people can conveniently and easily obtain a free photo ID with the aid of government agencies.
No legitimate person should be denied.
I am glad the election is over and glad that the new ballot law had very few improperly done ballots thrown out.
James A. Marples,
Longview Texas (former Kansan)
Don’t live in fear
These are red areas on an election map. Not a lot of people live in red areas. Those that do are easily lied to because they don’t research for the facts.
It is time for red America to stop living in fear. For the next two years the Republican-lead House will have investigations after investigations for the sake of revenge. No new laws will be passed and no referrals will be made to the DOJ, because just like Benghazi, no laws were broken. All Republicans will do is scare red area citizens to death. Don’t let them do it to you. Be smarter than that.
Now remember when I suggested that all Republican senators and House members that voted not to certify the 2020 election should hire a good defense attorney? Well it is time to hire them. Republican senators and House members meet Mr. Jack Smith, special counsel to DOJ. Indictments coming, you can bet on it.
Bill Moran
Platte City, Missouri
The original anti-vaxxers
It was early fall in 1959, the first week of my first year in school. We didn’t have kindergarten. In those days they throwed you straight to first grade and the teacher was already keepin’ score.
Five years old and I’m under a lot of pressure, but it was nothing compared to what lie ahead. Vaccination Day. Back then when you got your shots they didn’t mess around. They left a scar like a cigar burn that lasts a lifetime and there was nothing you could do about it. Ain’t no protesters gonna march in carrying signs protecting your freedoms. Ain’t no attorney general gonna sue the school district for violating your constitutional rights.
Your mama can’t even save you! Our teacher marched us into the room where the nurse was. She didn’t look mean but I’d heard she did mean things. Her and the teacher start lining us up and although I’m not sure I knew all my ABC’s this time alphabetical order was working for me. I got to be last in line! Kinda felt bad for my buddy, Alden, though.
Oh, the carnage I witnessed! Girls screaming, boys crying, if you tried to run they’d hold you down! I got closer and closer and then it’s my turn. A swab of alcohol and then wham! I’ve conveniently forgotten if I cried or not, but I didn’t dare cuss. At least not out loud. Back then you done as you were told. Us boomers didn’t know it at the time but we pioneered a political movement. We were the original anti-vaxxers.
