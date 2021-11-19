Shop local this season
Please remember to shop at small and locally owned businesses this upcoming holiday season. They are everywhere in St. Joseph!
We encourage you to purchase a dog grooming or day care package for your dog from Fantastic Fido’s. Go Downtown and visit the many boutiques, stores, coffee and tea shops and bakeries. Stop for lunch at Felix Street Gourmet, Pappy’s or Jake’s. Visit a local florist or jeweler. Attend a local holiday craft show. Finally, be sure to end your day at River Bluff Brewing.
Take the time to seek out and patronize our local businesses. Their owners and staffs are our St. Joseph friends and neighbors.
Robin and Dan Schwartz, St. Joseph
Embrace our unique abilities
For quite some time now there has been a shortage of people in the workforce; this is nothing new. I am writing finally after seeing all the hiring bonuses, desperation for substitute teachers and crisis over getting people out to work again. I have four college degrees, in education and criminal justice, yet I can’t find work.
You see, I am blind, and even though companies say they have EOE policies, once they see I have a seeing eye dog, I am no longer called for substitute work or called back for final interviews. I am also finding that discrimination happens through simple policies of mandating a driver’s license for non-driving jobs. Embrace our abilities, not our disabilities.
Marcella Wilroy, Rock Port, Missouri
Ask the current board about it
I know it is hard to comprehend the school district as a business. But it is. They will always collect taxes. The amount of tax they collect should be based on their results. That is what a sunset clause is.
Research your papers for the last 10 years and see who has always advocated for a sunset clause, all things school board related: Ken Reeder.
For NPG to quote Atieh, who voters removed, rather than ask present board members their opinions is a travesty.
But it is just NPG. What would you expect?
John Byrne, St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.