Questioning causes of death

Regarding your saying four died from COVID-19. In the past when a SARS or flu made its round, people died, but never was said from the flu or virus if the people had pre-existing conditions that were serious or near terminal.

Let’s keep politics out of this and get back to reality. Enough is enough.

Gilbert Kisling, Denton, Nebraska

Which party is more red?

1. Republicans want to keep non-white people from voting. Democrats want every citizen that is eligible to vote.

2. Republicans want to do away with health care for all U.S. citizens. Democrats want health care for every U.S. citizen and children.

3. Republicans want to do away with Social Security and Medicare. Democrats want to improve Social Security and Medicare.

4. Republicans are against unions and try to pass laws to hurt unions (right to work). Democrats want to pass laws to make it easier to unionize (a Democrat has not and will not sponsor a right to work bill).

5. Republicans are against socialism for common citizens but love socialism for big businesses and the rich. Democrats think a combination of capitalism and socialism will work better for U.S. citizens and U.S. businesses. I had to take a 10% cut in pay when my employer moved me to Kansas (RTW state).

Which party looks more Communist?

William Moran, Savannah, Missouri

Expressing doubts about science

This is in response to Dr. Stuber’s letter of Oct. 31 concerning the president and science. As is usual with liberals, the good doctor has painted with the broad stroke again.

The public is generally leery of news and advice coming from the “scientific community” as doctors and scientists have been all over the board on severity of the COVID virus initially, benefits of mask wearing, etc. One only has to peruse any video of Dr. Fauci flip-flopping on various COVID subjects and even if you allow for changing your opinion when more knowledge is acquired, it still shakes confidence for the average person relying on “the scientific community.”

The same can be said for “global warming, cooling or whatever” as there is not really 97% of scientists agreeing as the left likes to point out.

I’ve learned in life that Dr. in your name doesn’t guarantee truth or fact.

David Hurst, St. Joseph