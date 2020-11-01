A vote to protect rural Missouri

A recent letter attacked Amendment 3 as jeopardizing democracy in Missouri. What nonsense! The 2018 “Clean Missouri Amendment” was built on deception by Democrats and RINOs, who were willing to accept huge sums of money from out-of-state millionaires, including George Soros, to hide redistricting reform underneath more popular measures such as campaign finance limits and lobbying reforms. “Clean Missouri” was a constitutional mandate for districts to be gerrymandered by a “non-partisan” state demographer to achieve a particular partisan outcome — namely, that each district must contain a roughly equal number of Republicans and Democrats. This was a tricky way of putting excess urban voters (mostly Democrats) with rural voters (mostly Republicans) so that the Democrats could exercise even more political influence.

To achieve the 50-50 partisan outcome, Missouri voters were deceived in 2018 into passing “Clean Missouri,” even though heavily Republican rural communities and heavily Democrat urban communities, which were not even contiguous, would be broken up and forced to share districts with distant areas that face different issues and have different values. Rural voters would be essentially silenced as big cities would acquire more leverage in those areas. Elected state representatives might not actually live in the districts that they represent. Although Democrats tout “fairness” and “democracy,” that is a lot of hot air. They only care about those concepts as tools to gain more power. Since the 1930s, the Democrats have schemed and lied their way to political power, particularly in urban centers. Now they are doing everything they can in state after state to negate the political opinions of rural voters.

Voting “yes” for Amendment 3 will accomplish what most Missourians want — cleaner state government.

Steven Greiert

St. Joseph

A team effort for Donut Dash

Many, many thanks to Gold-N-Glaze Donut & Coffee Shop and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce for once again arranging the DONUT DASH for the benefit of Patee House Museum, Robidoux Row Museum and Mount Mora Cemetery. As the runners came through Mount Mora in our coldest morning of the year so far, I was especially grateful to all the 176 brave entrants. The donation we will receive from their efforts and the multiple sponsors are greatly appreciated.

Thank you runners, virtual entrants, and Farmers State Bank, Fit Republic, Missouri American Water, News-Press Now, Roberts Roofing Co, Inc., We’ve got Spirit LLC, AR Workshop St. Joseph, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Stein & Summers Real Estate-Tammy Rivers, Collision Repair Specialists, Conveyance Solutions by Continental, Crockett Family Farm Produce LLC, Healthcare Solutions Team-Jody Jordan, Hy-Vee Food Stores, Inc., IMKO Workforce Solutions, J. Michael’s Salon, John Joe Insurance, Keller Williams Realty-Tammy O’Meara Chambers, Nick Koeteman State Farm, Puppy Love Dog Salon Play N Stay Resort, SERVPRO of St. Joseph, and St. Joseph Family Dental-Kaitlyn H. Walters, D.M.D.

Suzanne Lehr

Mount Mora Cemetery Preservation & Restoration Association