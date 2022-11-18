Please explain to me how Biden and the Democrats are destroying America.
Biden has had more job growth in his first 20 months in office than any previous president.
It cannot be about inflation, as inflation is a global issue and not exclusive to the United States. In fact, American inflation is lower than the vast majority of countries in the world. The Democratic Party is trying to slow inflation, with such legislation as “The Inflation Reduction Act,” and the Republican Party is doing nothing but obstructing such efforts.
It is the Republican Party that is trying to make tax cuts for the rich and big corporations permanent, and not for the middle class.
Biden took action to lower health care and prescription drug costs, while Republicans have vowed to repeal that.
Biden attempted to cap insulin costs at $35 per month, but the Republicans blocked it.
Energy analysts have confirmed that it is not U.S. crude oil production or the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline that are driving gas prices up. Again, gas prices are determined by a global market.
Biden introduced a bill that would give the administration the authority to crack down on price gouging by the big oil companies, and every single House Republican voted against it.
So, I have a question of my own, who is really trying to destroy America?
Joel D. Benson
Professor emeritus
Northwest Missouri State University
City makes a favorable impression
We are new residents to St. Joseph. Both my husband and I have lived in several states. When we moved here, we heard some negative things about the area. Of course, there are always the good and the bad.
But, twice since moving here my property has been left there for the taking, by accident. Twice, it has not been taken. Even though there must have been plenty of opportunity. Multiple people would have seen it, it was worth a good deal in one case. It seems to me astonishing. I’ve lived in places where this type of respect for others is rarely displayed. I fully expected to kiss my property goodbye.
I guess it’s as they say, “the grass is greener.” Thank you to the folks who try to make St. Joseph the greener place.
