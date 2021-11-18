Don’t take the path to ruin
Emerson said, “We see the world piece by piece, as the sun, the moon, the animal, the tree; but the whole, of which these are shining parts, is the soul.”
For me, my soul is exposed when I walk in the woods, just moseying along, smelling, observing, feeling the peace, the softness and the silence, far far far away from the real world crowded with hate, deception and greed.
We have only a few years left to control the greed and protect our wonderful woodland paths.
And all the while, the world continues to warm at an alarming rate.
Let’s not screw it up.
Robert Stuber, St. Joseph
The Constitution is our answer
I do not object to this “Critical Race Theory” teaching in the schools as long as they do not follow the Marxist left or stress the imbalance of power between capitalists, workers, white against black, haves versus have-nots, everybody on the same level, except the political establishment, or the rulers.
Didn’t the Dems secede from the union (in part) to keep slavery, then after losing the war between the states, the Democratic Party started the “KKK” in order to keep the former slaves in line? After the demise of the KKK they replace it with the “Jim Crow” laws. What happened to MLK dream, the content of your character, not the color of your skin?
Then why are the Republicans given so much grief when they: won the war and freed the slaves, helped stop the KKK, helped do away with the Jim Crow laws? So, what has happened to hard work and the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution?
Socialist societies all ended in disaster, the USSR, Cuba, Cambodia, China at the expense of over 100 million lost lives, gulags, show trails, executions, starvation.
CRT intends to show every white person has “privilege,” just look at what is being taught in schools across the country. CRT has forced 77% of conservatives to be afraid to share their political beliefs publicly. It is turning people against each other based on a clouded vision of the socialist party and its American backers.
Their goal is to stamp out dissent by the right, by calling anybody opposed “white fragility,” “unconscious bias,” “white supremacy.” Our Constitution and our way of freedom must be overthrown!
How do we stop them? Follow the Constitution, as it has this protection built in.
Why are we NOT following the 14th Amendment and the Civil Rights Act of 1964? Keep sticking your head in the sand and when you finally come up for air, you might just find “your country” gone!
Bob Robison, Savannah, Missouri
Ben Pecora, St. Joseph
