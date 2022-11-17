We noted your article reporting the visit of the Hungarian president to Benedictine College. The college’s invitation was disturbing. The “active head of state” represents white nationalistic government policies.
“Hospitality” to a visitor is one thing, but a red carpet reception is another. President Minnis presented the Hungarian head of state with the St. John Paul II Distinguished Speaker Award. This seems disturbing.
This country is sliding toward authoritarianism with a prime minister who is blatantly public about its white supremacy values. Thankfully, your article noted that a Benedictine student pointed out the European Union’s criticism of the undemocratic policies of the Hungarian government.
The Benedictine College president owes a formal apology to black/brown or any minority students. Personally, we believe that the administration’s invitation to the Hungarian government head of state was a serious lapse of judgement.
White nationalism has no place in our American way of life.
Keith and Mary
Stutterheim,
Weston, Missouri
An old soldier asks: What went wrong?
It’s now 6 a.m. Have been awake since about 3:45 a.m. Wasn’t sleeping. Have done some laundry and had plenty of time to think.
I live in senior housing just east of the Belt Highway. I believe there are at least five or six other veterans who live here. My, how times have changed. We used to teach the exceptionalism of our country and what it stood for. We used to have prayer in school, stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance, the flag was respected, laws were obeyed.
I looked out at our flag here this morning. It was 4:30 a.m. The flag was darkened as there was no light. It is tattered and I saw all the blood in those red stripes running out. The blood of our men, women, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters.
I felt so sad that their memories have long been forgotten. No one speaks up anymore. No one cares. Cars everywhere with licenses expired. What happened to the day when people obeyed the law? Now we have legalized marijuana. I saw the use of it in Vietnam. It is not pretty.
I used to say that the enemy or the wolves were at the gate — used to — now I believe they are well entrenched within our government. Both sides of the aisle.
My days are numbered and thankfully growing fewer and fewer by the day. Soon I will fade away in to the past. You see old soldiers don’t die, they just fade away like some far and distant memory. One day soon, I believe, that flag that is darkened now and taken for granted will be gone. When it goes, it will be gone forever.
I’ve had my time, but I think about my kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. What have I left them — where did I fail?
I only hope and pray that flag will be used here to cover my casket as I’m laid to rest.
I’m tired now, my heart saddened. I’m not sure if you will print this. If you do, I ask you not to print my last name for fear of ridicule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.