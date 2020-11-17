Blood on

your hands

The political cartoon in the Nov. 16 News-Press was an example of irresponsible journalism. This same paper reported a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care, as well as a rising death rate locally. In the face of these facts, why on earth would you indulge yourselves in printing this cartoon that glorifies behaviors in opposition to proven life-saving ones like mask-wearing, social distancing, etc., (those life-saving behaviors understood to be depicted in the wheelbarrow and identified by the cartoonist as just so much BS).

Political cartoons are potentially powerful tools for good and evil. How about getting on the right side of this one with an apology to your readers and a retraction? You might just be saving someone's life.

Jan Hawman

St. Joseph